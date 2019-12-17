It’s that time in the Christmas shopping season where the only people on your list are those who are hard to shop for. That’s where gift cards can be a saving grace, as well as a quick and convenient solution. According to the global branded payments provider, Blackhawk Network’s holiday shopping report, gift card purchases will increase 7 percent compared to 2018, with shoppers expected to spend about 35 percent of their total holiday gifting budget on gift cards.
Gift cards are a notoriously popular item to give during the holidays, and scammers know this. Scammers use multiple tactics to steal money off of gift cards without the cardholder even knowing. To not be a victim of this scam or give a gift that ends up being worth less; Better Business Burea has some tips.
Before purchasing a gift card, be sure to give it a thorough look to make sure the PIN isn’t exposed or the packaging hasn’t been tampered with. If anything looks suspicious, it’s best to grab a new one.
Scammers are known to remove gift cards from the store rack and record the numbers associated with that card. They put the card back on the rack and wait until a customer purchases it. Once the customer buys the card, the scammer uses the number online and wipes the gift card clean before the customer ever has a chance to use it. Scammers are impatient and will usually put the gift card toward the front of the rack, so it’s best to grab a card from the back.
You should also double-check the terms and conditions, the expiration date or any fees tied to the gift card before you decide to purchase one. Some stores charge service or setup fees or limit the gift card to in-store only, meaning you can’t use it online.
Keep in mind that no reputable company would ask for payment via a gift card. If you receive a call demanding you must pay using a gift card, just hang up. Scammers use scare tactics by threatening you with jail time unless you pay them immediately with a gift card. These scare tactics are nothing but just a ploy to get your hard-earned money.
Following these tips will ensure that you or your loved ones don’t get scammed out of their gift cards this year. If you want to view any gift card scams in your area or report any suspected scams, you can do so by using the BBB Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker.