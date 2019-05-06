Small businesses are the lifeblood of our local economy. In the cities of Idaho Falls and Ammon, there are 476 small businesses. These businesses provide opportunities for entrepreneurs, jobs for neighbors and gathering places in our communities. Although running a small business involves taking greater risks than working for a large, established company, the rewards can be great.
Every year, the president proclaims a week in May as Small Business Week in order to acknowledge and celebrate the importance of small businesses to our community. Small businesses in the U.S. employ nearly 50 percent of all private sector employment and make up nearly 41 percent of private sector employment.
Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy, making up 99.9 percent of all firms. With National Small Business Week, Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific wants to recognize the accomplishments of small businesses all over eastern Idaho.
“National Small Business Week is an opportunity for all of us to recognize the impact local organizations and foundations have in our communities,” said BBBNWP President and CEO Tyler Andrew. “It’s our honor to celebrate the wins of small business owners across eastern Idaho and encourage others to do the same this week and throughout the year.”
According to the Small Business Administration, more than half of Americans either own or work for a small business and create nearly two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. Running a small business can be tough. Most survive their first year but only about one-third survive ten years or longer. BBB likes to highlight outstanding entrepreneurism, small business owners and the communities who support them.
Better Business Bureau and its partners proudly offer the following resources to help small businesses succeed:
— Torch Talk – online tools and resources geared to helping businesses grow and thrive.
— Outreach – on-site visits to participating small businesses by the BBB Marketplace team.
— Social media – free giveaways and business spotlights on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
— SBA activities – Free networking conference, Twitter chat and hackathon aimed at finding solutions for businesses.
To learn more on how to nominate a small business for the BBB Torch Awards, please visit the Small Business Resource Page bbb-businesses.org Use #BBBSmallBiz to join the conversation on social media.