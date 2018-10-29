As Americans prepare to exercise their right to vote, scammers are gearing up to take advantage of those who treasure this age-old process. Scammers are opportunists who take advantage of whatever is in the news or being chatted about on social media. It’s common around this time to receive phone calls from political pollsters asking questions about who you plan to vote for, and scammers mimic those legitimate calls.
The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers that the upcoming midterm elections are likely to generate loads of swindlers pretending to be pollsters, campaign volunteers, fundraisers, and even candidates.
One of the common scams the Better Business Bureau sees is people getting a call from someone claiming to represent a political candidate, raising money to support the campaign. They may be collecting funds for a specific cause, such as healthcare reform, or on behalf of a group of people, such as veterans. Targets report that callers are typically pushy and demand immediate action. Even if the caller is not a scammer, some groups may be poorly managed and not actually spend the money the way they describe on the phone.
Or you could receive a call is from someone claiming to be conducting a political survey. The pollster wants to ask you questions about the upcoming election. In exchange for a few minutes of your time and your opinions, you will get a gift card or other reward. After asking several legitimate-sounding survey questions, the caller typically then asks you to provide your credit card number to pay for the shipping and taxes of the “prize” you’ve won. Legitimate polling companies rarely offer prizes for participating in a survey, and none would ask for a credit card number.
Another popular scam is operated by you getting a call that sounds like one of the candidates, or perhaps even the president, asking you to make a special contribution. This scam uses real audio clips of politicians’ voices, likely lifted from speeches or media interviews. Digital technology has made these recordings sound very realistic. At some point, the politician will ask for a donation and request that you push a button to be redirected to an agent, who will then collect your credit card information. Since real politicians use pre-recorded calls, it’s challenging to tell which ones are fake.
In all of these cases, sharing your personally identifiable information (PII) and/or credit card number can open you up to the risk of fraudulent charges and even future identity theft. Although these examples are primarily telephone scams, fraudsters can use other methods to reach you: mail, email, social media, text, even showing up at your front door.
The best way to avoid risking your personal or financial information is if you would like to donate to a campaign, donate directing to the office itself. Also, be aware if you are offered a prize for your political information this is often a red flag of a scam.
To research companies, go to BBB.org. To learn more about scams, go to BBB.org/ScamTips. If you’ve been targeted by this scam, help others avoid the same problem by reporting your experience at BBB.org/ScamTracker.