Nothing compares to the joy of coming home to a loyal companion. Pets may also decrease stress, improve heart health, and even help children with their emotional and social skills. But if you are turning to the internet to find your new family friend you may be at risk of being scammed. Experts say a shocking 80 percent of sponsored advertisements about pets may be fake.
The Better Business Bureau found when it comes to online purchases, buying a pet over the internet was the top way to be scammed in 2018. The Better Business Bureau had nearly 1,000 puppy scams reported to our Scam Tracker, with victims losing up to $1,000. In fact, one Idaho woman reported losing $500; she thought she was buying a beagle puppy but, instead, was a scam.
People are lured into these situations through fake websites or sponsored ads that appear when they are searching online for a specific breed puppy. With pictures that make you fall in love, people often are automatically hooked.
Once they show interest, they are asked to make an immediate deposit to reserve the animal. The deposit is usually hundreds of dollars. But the scam doesn’t stop there, it continues. The fake dog breeders often say they’re in other states and must fly the dog to you. And that’s when they’ll ask for more money — travel costs, insurance fees, special crates, etc. The requests for money keep coming until you eventually realize there is no puppy.
So the question is, how to find that fury friend online safely? One of the best tips is to find your pet locally if possible. Find reputable breeders in eastern Idaho and verify purebred information with the AKC website.
Another great avenue to find a pet is to check out the humane society and local shelters who have lots of dogs looking for a forever home. If you are looking for a specific breed, the humane society also offers tips for picking a breeder.
If you do decide to go through an out of town breeder, do your due diligence. Run a google image search to make sure the same puppy photos aren’t being used on other photos. Facetime with the owners and the puppies.
If you have already lost money trying to get a new pet, go to bbb.org for a list of things you can do to report your experience and try to recoup your money.