While winter weather keeps many of us indoors, decluttering might (or might not) be a way to ward off the winter blues. But while cleaning out those closets, think about clearing out digital clutter as well. That clutter, particularly personal data, can make a person more vulnerable to identity theft.
Unfortunately, the average consumer does very little to protect their personal information. Our connected devices contain volumes of details about family and friends. Information like contacts, photos and videos, along with confidential health and financial records, can easily fall into the wrong hands and cause chaos.
A good rule of thumb is to consistently keep a keen eye on all sensitive accounts like online banking, credit cards and credit reports. A survey by the website CreditCards.Com indicates that half of Americans still have not checked their credit reports since the last major data breach. If you are in that 50 percent, take action to fix this as soon as possible.
“In 2017 consumers filed more than 47,000 reports to BBB Scam Tracker about a wide variety of scams, and we found the riskiest are online scams,” said Bill Fanelli, Chief Security Officer with the Council of Better Business Bureaus. “It’s vitally important that consumers and businesses alike develop and stick to good habits on how data is collected, stored, and shared, and how it is disposed of when it’s no longer relevant.”
A digital refresh is a relatively simple process. National Cyber Security Alliance has identified the top, trouble-free tips and advice that everyone should follow beginning this spring and throughout the year.
Keep a clean machine: Ensure all software on internet-connected devices – including PCs, smartphones and tablets – is up to date to reduce risk of infection from malware.
Lock down your login: Your usernames and passwords are not enough for the personal data protection of email, banking and social media. Fortify your online accounts enabling the strongest authentication tools available, such as biometrics, security keys or a unique one-time code through an app on your mobile device.
Declutter your mobile life: Most of us have apps we no longer use and some that need updating. Delete unused apps and keep others current, including the operating system on your mobile device.
Do a digital file purge: Perform a good, thorough review of your online files. Tend to your digital records, PCs and phones and any device with storage just as you do for paper files. Start removing digital clutter by cleaning up your email and unsubscribing to emails you no longer need/want to receive.
Back it up: Copy important data to a secure cloud site or another computer or drive where it can be safely stored. Password protect backup drives. Make sure to back up your files before getting rid of a device, too.
The BBB hopes you take the time to purge old files and information, protecting yourself from losing important information which can disrupt everyday life. For more tips on how to digitally declutter go to bbb.org.