It seems to be becoming a common occurrence; a major company or organization breached by hackers taking personal information from thousands to millions of people. One of the latest companies to be hit is the Marriott International says that a breach of its Starwood guest reservation database exposed the personal information of up to 500 million people.
According to Marriott, the hackers accessed people’s names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, passport numbers, dates of birth, gender, Starwood loyalty program account information, and reservation information. For some, they also stole payment card numbers and expiration dates.
As you are reading this you may realize your information is part of this breach. So what do you do? The Better Business Bureau has some suggestions for consumers concerned that their credit and debit cards may have been compromised.
First, staying calm and realizing that you will not be liable for fraudulent charges on stolen account numbers. It is important check with the website of the company that was breached for the latest information. The best way to access the website is type it in yourself to ensure you don’t get lured to a site that has been fabricated by scammers.
As far as your credit and debit cards, if they have been compromised, you will likely hear from the bank or the card issuer. But to be proactive check those accounts yourself frequently to make sure no fraudulent charges are occurring. If you see charges report them immediately so they can be reversed, and a new card can be issued.
Also, you may consider putting a credit freeze or fraud alert on your credit reports with the three major credit reporting agencies. A credit freeze will prevent anyone from accessing your credit report or scores this mean you cannot apply for new credit without lifting the freeze. A fraud alert flags your account but does not automatically halt new credit being opened in your name.
Credit freezes and thaws are free now as a new law went into effect this summer for identity theft victims. You’ll need to hold on to your login credentials with each bureau to thaw your reports. A lost PIN or user ID can be difficult and time consuming to retrieve.
For information on what to do if you are a victim of a data breach go to bbb.org.