From collection kettles to toy drives, the spirit of the holidays means giving to favorite causes and to those less fortunate. American charities receive one-third of their annual donations during the holiday season. But as many of us look to give; it can feel overwhelming.
The Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance urges donors to research charities before giving to ensure that their generous contributions are going to trustworthy organizations. The Better Business Bureau’s give.org can give donors insight into charity trustworthiness so that their hard-earned dollars go to charities that operate ethically.
It’s important to not assume that charity size and regional scope signal trustworthiness. The Give.org Donor Trust Report found that 67 percent of survey respondents trust local charities more than national and 62 percent trust small organizations more than large ones. In the Better Business Bureau’s experience, charities of all sizes and scope demonstrate good and bad accountability practices.
The report also shows that younger generations are more likely than older donors to believe that verifying trust is easy and can be accomplished by examining the charity’s appeal alone. However, verifying charity trustworthiness is more complex. Charities that seek Better Business Bureau accreditation are required to meet the 20 Better Business Bureau standards for charity accountability which address charity governance, finances, results reporting and solicitation practices.
But charities don’t need to be Better Business Bureau accredit to be ethical. One thing to look out for is if a charity states that 100 percent of its funds go to the cause. Many charities have overhead costs, therefore some expenses should be directed toward administrative fees. Instead, consider a more comprehensive view of a charity’s activities in order to make a wise giving decision.
Don’t rely on stories and emotions alone in assessing trust. The survey results also indicate that 46 percent of Generation Z (ages 18 and 19) and 32 percent of millennials (ages 20-36) tend to attribute trust to those organizations that demonstrate more apparent passion and sincerity in the appeal. Such indicators are not a reliable means to verify trust and could leave younger donors vulnerable to questionable solicitations.
Here are some quick tips to follow if you are approached by organization to donate:
• Get the charity’s exact name. With so many charities in existence, mistaken identity is a common problem. Thousands of charities have “cancer” in their name, for example, but no connection with one another.
• Resist pressure to give on the spot, whether from a telemarketer or door-to-door solicitor.
• Press for specifics. For example, if the charity says it’s helping the homeless, ask how and where it’s working.
Get more wise giving tips at give.org.