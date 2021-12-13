Ideal Option, a national leader in evidence-based treatment for addiction to fentanyl, methamphetamine, alcohol and other substances has expanded to Idaho Falls.
Ideal Option is welcoming patients at a new clinic, located at 380 N. Capital Ave., Suite No. 1, which provides physician-led, outpatient medication-assisted treatment.
Ideal Option cited the Idaho State Police, which seized about 20,000 fentanyl pills in 2020, in a Dec. 6 news release. In 2019, Idaho State Police seized 195 pills and, so far this year, nearly 28,000 pills have been seized.
“Among our Idaho patients, 42% tested positive for fentanyl at enrollment in September 2021 — a 242% increase over September 2020,” said Tim Kilgallon, CEO of Ideal Option, in the release. “Our providers are ready and equipped to manage patients dependent on fentanyl. Ideal Option has developed clinical protocols designed specifically to assist patients through the difficult transition phase from fentanyl to buprenorphine.”
The Idaho Falls clinic is open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Most forms of insurance are accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid, and patients can typically get started on treatment for fentanyl, heroin, alcohol or other substances within one to three business days, the release said.
Patients can make an appointment by calling 877-522-1275 or visiting idealoption.com.
Two chamber ribbon cuttings planned this week
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold a pair of ribbon cutting ceremonies this week.
The Haven Temporary Shelter will host a ribbon cutting at noon Wednesday at 2408 S. Yellowstone Highway. On Friday, the Chamber will be at Bucked Up, 2662 E. Sunnyside Road in Ammon, for a noon ribbon cutting.
