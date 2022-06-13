ISU to host CEO Panel discussion in JulyBingham Healthcare, Fisher’s Technology, Idaho Central Credit Union and Farm Bureau Insurance have joined forces to host a CEO Panel discussion at 9 a.m. July 7. The panel will be held at Idaho State University’s Stephens Performing Arts Center in the Bistline Theatre.
Panelists include Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Healthcare, Chris Taylor, CEO of Fisher’s Technology, Kent Oram, CEO of Idaho Central Credit Union, Todd D. Argall, CEO of Farm Bureau, and the moderator, Renae Oswald with New Level Leader, a Fisher’s Technology news release said.
A reception with pastries and coffee will precede the discussion, which runs from 10 a.m. to noon. Due to limited seating, registration is required.
The participating CEOs will share their success on how to foster innovation within any size organization, the release said. Each of the CEOs will discuss how their company drives culture and what they are doing differently to attract and retain talent.
The discussion will be dedicated to enabling networking, learning and collaboration, the release said. The panel will examine how these CEOs have “kickstarted culture, energized employees, and are standing out in a competitive job market,” the release said.
Ribbon cuttingsThe Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold the following ribbon-cutting ceremonies in June:
• Mountain River IV, Health & Wellness, noon, June 15, 1306 E. 17th St.
• Gold’s Gym 10 Year Anniversary ribbon cutting, noon, June 16, 2363 Eagle Dr.
• Miracle Ear, noon, June 17, 3405 Merlin Drive.
• Yoga Wellness Connection, noon, June 21, 451 River Parkway.
