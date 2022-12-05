CEI celebrates expanded testing center
The College of Eastern Idaho held a ribbon-cutting Monday to celebrate the completed renovation and expansion of the William & Shirley Maeck Student Testing Center in the John O. Sessions Building 1.
In 2017, the William J. and Shirley A. Maeck Family Foundation donated $1.73 million to the College of Eastern Idaho to improve its facilities, including the testing center.
Construction on the expanded center began in August and the renovations will enable CEI to “provide students and community members with the highest quality experience in professional certification, placement, and classroom testing,” a college news release said.
The professional, secure environment adheres to the National College Testing Association’s professional standards and guidelines, the release said.
The expanded center will provide testing and exam candidates with an updated check-in lobby, three ADA compliant private testing rooms, a dedicated high stakes Pearson VUE testing room, an updated security system and additional testing space, the release said.
The number of exams offered in the center has continued to increase, the release said. At the end of the 2020 fiscal year, approximately 11,000 exams were proctored in the center. That number increased to 16,000 at the end of the 2022 fiscal year.
The center offers testing for not only CEI students, but students taking online courses for other institutions that require exams to be taken in a proctored environment.
For example, community members can take certification exams for their state of Idaho insurance licensure in the center through PSI, an online assessment vendor, the release said. CEI’s director of academic support is working with PSI to be able to offer fingerprinting for insurance licensure candidates in the near future.
The center offers certification exams for Idaho Division of Public Licensure and Idaho State Department of Agriculture. Center officials also are working with other state partners on possible certification exams being offered through CEI.
Industry leaders interested in working with the center can contact the director of academic support at 208-535-5629.
Rexburg Chamber Forum
The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce will host Windy Hahn, manager of the Idaho Falls office of the Idaho Department of Labor, for a forum called “Where are all the applicants?”
The forum will take place at noon, Dec. 14, at 167 W. Main St., suite 2, in Rexburg.
For information, call 208-356-5700.
Santa Crawl is Saturday
The annual Santa Crawl starts at noon Saturday at Idaho Brewing, 775 S. Capital Ave.
Participants can drop off nonperishable food donations in exchange for a coupon sheet good for discounts at participating businesses.
The participating businesses as of Monday are Idaho Brewing, Frosty Gator, Golden Crown, Samoa, Black Rock, Ford’s, Marcellar’s, Snow Eagle, Tap N Fill, Bardoza’s and Pie Hole. A complete list will be posted online at facebook.com/idahobrewing.
Ribbon cuttings
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold the following ribbon-cutting ceremonies in December:
• Moose Ridge Coffee Co., 10 a.m., Wednesday, 1157 Pier View Drive
• Seger Built Sign Co., noon, Thursday, 10245 N. Dozer Drive, Ucon
• FUEL’d Apparel & Design, noon, Dec. 13, 3460 E. Leihm Lane
• Snake River CBD, noon, Dec. 15, 691 E. Anderson St.
• Luxury Listings Group, 4:30 p.m., Dec. 16, 933 S. Utah Ave.
• Diggs Playhouse, noon, Dec. 20, 115 E. Anderson St.
