NANO Nuclear Technology looks to build fuel fabrication plant at INL
The energy news website UtilityDive reports that NANO Nuclear Technology plans to build a $150 million to $200 million fuel fabrication plant at Idaho National Lab.
In a Wednesday article, James Walker, NANO’S CEO and head of nuclear reactor development, told the website that design work on the project could start in the next few months and that it’s “feasible” construction could start next year as the necessary approvals are “pretty much complete.”
In February, Nano announced in a news release that it created a subsidiary, HALEU Energy Fuel Inc., whose focus is on creating a domestic source of high-assay low enriched uranium (HALEU) to supply the next generation of advanced nuclear reactors.
The United States currently receives about 20% of its enriched uranium from Russia, according to the Nuclear Energy Institute.
Days after the subsidiary announcement, NANO announced on Twitter that it had been selected as an official founding member of the U.S. Department of Energy’s new High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) Consortium.
The fuel fabrication plant would not be NANO’s first partnership with INL. In April, NANO announced that it had signed a strategic partnership project agreement with the lab to provide an expert design review panel of the NANO’s proprietary “ZEUS” portable and micro reactor design.
The decision to build a fuel fabrication plant is in response to increased “interest in nuclear energy, rising demand for fuel and the need to develop a domestic supply unaffected by international events such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” UtilityDive reported.
In a Friday interview with WFTS-Tampa, Walker said nuclear energy is key to the world’s renewable energy future. The company set about its current path after reviewing a variety of opportunities in renewable energy.
“The capacity factor for nuclear was way more efficient and able to supply that baseload than the other renewables that were being considered, and the small power sources looked to be the much larger markets,” Walker said. “When we began looking at where small reactors could be deployed … desalination plants, medical facilities in areas where it’s removed from the national grid, remote communities … military bases, disaster relief areas … When we realized that the market was potentially infinite, this is really where we came at the problem.”
Idaho Falls Residence Inn named brand’s hotel of the year
Marriott International has named Residence Inn Idaho Falls the Residence Inn brand’s Hotel of the Year for 2022.
General Manager Robert Thornock received the award on May 8 at Marriott’s awards ceremony in Anaheim, California.
“We are so proud of our beautiful facility, our exceptional staff, and of this special community where we operate,” Thornock said in a news release. “… We are thrilled that the performance of our team has been recognized and that we can bring such a prestigious honor to Idaho Falls!”
There are nearly 1,000 Residence Inn brand hotels in the Marriott portfolio and the award is the company’s most prestigious award given to a Residence Inn hotel, the release said.
To earn the distinction the hotel had to demonstrate that it could execute in areas such as leadership, customer satisfaction, financial performance and associate engagement, the release said.
The Residence Inn in Idaho Falls is located near downtown at Taylor’s Crossing, along the Snake River and the Idaho Falls River Walk. The hotel also earned a Diamond Hotel award which is given to the top 3% of hotels in the brand for 2022.
Speed networking
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Network will host a speed networking event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 31 at the Idaho Falls School District 91 Career Tech Center, 450 E St.
The event also will serve as a way for prospective members to learn more about the chamber and to join the group.
Those interested can register at idahofalls.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/5438.
Out of the Box LunchThe Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s June Out of the Bux Lunch will take place at noon, June 6, at The WestBank, 525 River Parkway.
Admission cost is $18 for members, $20 for nonmembers and $20 at the door.
Those interested can register at idahofalls.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/5433.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The business briefs report on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.