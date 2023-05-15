Idaho to complete study for EV fast-charging deploymentThe Federal Highway Administration approved last fall the state of Idaho’s first annual plan for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure funding program.
Last year the working group conducted a statewide public involvement campaign to provide information on National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure and collect feedback from the public to draft a plan that defines Idaho’s approach to implement EV charging infrastructure, a National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program news release said.
Since the plan’s approval, the Idaho Transportation Department, the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Department of Environmental Quality have formed an Interagency Working Group and are working to develop a detailed analysis of direct current fast charging deployment siting, feasibility and administrative options, the release said.
This spring the working group started the second phase of the electric vehicle infrastructure program in Idaho, which includes a siting, feasibility and access study. The study will allow the state to create a plan for the rollout of public-private partnerships to deliver direct current fast charging stations. Outreach efforts will start in June and are scheduled to wrap up in late July. Results from the study should be released in early fall.
“Once we collect the necessary data and background information to build a set of selection criteria, we will open the applications for NEVI grants to interested parties,” said Scott Luekenga, program manager at ITD, in a news release. “Establishing these criteria for what makes sense in Idaho is intended to not only make it easier for potential applicants to understand if they qualify or not but also to ensure we can roll out the partnerships effectively.”
This summer the agencies will select two sites as part of a pilot program. Parties interested in participating in the pilot program are encouraged to email the project team at info@evidaho.org.
Chamber rebrandThe Greater Idaho Falls Area of Commerce will hold a rebrand launch at noon May 31 at The Westbank, 525 River Parkway.
The event will feature the unveiling of the chamber’s new brand as well as to celebrate the chamber’s future.
Tickets are $18 for chamber members, $20 for non-members and $20 at the door. Call 208-523-1010 for information.
