EIRMC adds psychiatry to graduate medical education program
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has started a psychiatry residency program to help relieve a statewide shortage of mental health professionals.
Idaho has the fewest psychiatrists per capita of any state in the nation, a hospital news release noted. This “severe shortage of psychiatrists — physicians who specialize in treating mental health and are licensed to prescribe medications — has significant negative impacts for patients seeking mental health care in the state,” the release said.
EIRMC’s psychiatry residency program trains physicians who have graduated from an accredited medical school earning their degree as an M.D. or D.O., and who now want to specialize in psychiatry. Since all doctors complete the same training in medical school, residency is where physicians gain training in their specialty field of medicine, the release said.
The psychiatry residency is a four-year training program. Each year, four new residents begin the program. By 2026, the program will be at full strength, with 16 residents progressing through the program.
Dr. Matthew Larsen, director of EIRMC’s psychiatry residency program, believes this training will immediately and substantially address the shortage of psychiatrists in Idaho.
“According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, more than half of the doctors who completed residency training in the last 15 years still practice in the state where they trained,” Larsen said in the release.
EIRMC established its Graduate Medical Education Program in 2018 to train physicians in internal medicine. Currently, there are 30 internal medicine residents at EIRMC, and the first class of nine graduated in 2021. In 2020, EIRMC added the family medicine residency program with six physicians, and is graduating its first class in June. In total, there are 51 residents currently training at EIRMC.
Zions Bancorporation named 504 Regional Bank Lender of the year
Zions Bancorporation ranked second in the nation for the number of U.S. Small Business Administration 504 third-party loans approved during fiscal year 2022.
SBA 504 loans are used to help businesses purchase fixed assets such as real estate, buildings and machinery, a bank news release said.
Zions Bancorporation provided $189.6 million in third-party approvals for 185 loans across the country, the release said.
The National Association of Development Companies recognized Zions Bancorporation’s National Real Estate division with a 504 Community Impact Award on Nov. 16.
Free horse-drawn trolley rides begin in downtown
The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation is offering free horse drawn trolley rides from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday until Dec. 17. The rides are being provided through sponsorships from The Snakebite Restaurant and XVIII in downtown.
The Road Apple Trolley is a custom-made trolley pulled by a team of Clydesdales. Owned by Stan Brighton, the Road Apple Trolley has been in business for more than 30 years. After each ride, the Clydesdales are available for photos.
To ride the horse-drawn trolley, go to the the pick-up and drop-off spot at the southeast corner of B Street and Park Avenue, across from the Civitan Plaza.
KOA honors Craters of the Moon/Arco KOA Journey Campground
Kampgrounds of America Inc. has presented the Craters of the Moon/Arco KOA Journey Campground with its 2022 KOA President’s Award.
The award is presented to those campgrounds that meet “exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests,” a KOA news release said. Each year, KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience.
This award was presented Nov. 16 at KOA’s annual convention in Orlando, Fla. KOA, which has more than 500 KOAs across the U.S. and Canada, is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.
“Our campground owners and their employees work tirelessly to ensure every guest has a truly exceptional camping experience; it’s a pleasure to recognize their dedication,” said Toby O’Rourke, KOA’s president and CEO, in the release.
INL recognized as leading disability employer
Idaho National Laboratory has been named a 2022 Leading Disability Employer by the National Organization on Disability.
This is the fifth consecutive year INL has earned the recognition, which “encourages companies to tap into the many benefits of hiring people with disabilities, which include increased retention and higher levels of employee engagement across the workforce,” an INL news release said.
INL is one of 52 employers to be recognized this year by the National Organization on Disability.
“INL’s ability to deliver on our critical mission work is fundamentally rooted in recruiting, retaining and developing the most talented people of all backgrounds,” said Todd Combs, associate laboratory director for INL’s Energy and Environment Science and Technology directorate and executive sponsor of the laboratory’s Veterans and People with Disabilities Leadership Council, in the release. “We hope this award demonstrates our commitment to building an inclusive workplace and inspires others to begin a career at INL.”
The Leading Disability Employer Seal is a selective award given to companies demonstrating positive outcomes in recruiting, hiring, retaining and advancing people with disabilities in their workforces, the release said.
YPN November Social
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Network will hold its November Social from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls, 245 N. Placer Ave.
The Young Professionals Network will be learning about the services that the food basket provides to the community and will help create food baskets for the upcoming holiday season, the chamber’s website said. Those interested in attending should RSVP to Stacy at programs@idahofallschamber.com.
Business After Hours
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s December Business After Hours event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Bank of Idaho, 399 N. Capital Ave.
