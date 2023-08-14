Open sign for Shoptalk online
East Idaho Credit Union is now Frontier Credit UnionEast Idaho Credit Union has changed its name to Frontier Credit Union and has expanded its footprint to the Treasure Valley.

The credit union got its start in 1935 as Idaho Falls U.S. Employees Federal Credit Union. It later changed its name to East Idaho Federal Credit Union in 1963 and to East Idaho Credit Union in 1998. The credit union currently has 11 locations, primarily in eastern Idaho, with a lending center in Meridian.


