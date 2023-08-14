East Idaho Credit Union is now Frontier Credit UnionEast Idaho Credit Union has changed its name to Frontier Credit Union and has expanded its footprint to the Treasure Valley.
The credit union got its start in 1935 as Idaho Falls U.S. Employees Federal Credit Union. It later changed its name to East Idaho Federal Credit Union in 1963 and to East Idaho Credit Union in 1998. The credit union currently has 11 locations, primarily in eastern Idaho, with a lending center in Meridian.
The name reflects the organization’s expansion goals.
“(We’ve) expanded our reach — opening new locations across Idaho and earning the recognition as one of the fastest growing credit unions in the state,” Frontier Credit Union CEO Dan Thurman said in a news release. “Our new name reflects that change, and marks a new era of growth for our organization.”
Local banks help local law enforcementThree area banks have combined to donate to a down payment assistance fund to help eligible local law enforcement officers purchase homes.
The Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation recently announced the pilot program. The Bank of Commerce, Citizens Community Bank and D.L. Evans Bank have donated a combined $70,000 for the pilot program, which will provide $6,500 down payment assistance grants to eligible officers buying homes in Bonneville, Bingham and Jefferson counties, a Bank of Commerce news release said. The Federal Home Loan Bank also is supporting the program by matching the banks’ contributions.
“Housing affordability is a serious issue for local law enforcement as they look to hire and retain officers to the Idaho Falls area,” police foundation board member Carlan McDaniel, who’s also Bank of Commerce’s COO, said in the release. “As a board we wanted to create a program that would attract investment from community banks and others in the Idaho Falls area. Having the Federal Home Loan bank match contributions was icing on the cake.”
The pilot program will run through June 2024 or until the funds are exhausted. The police foundation hopes to secure annual funding from additional banks and expand the program to assist more officers over the coming years, the release said.
Submit newsSubmit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The business briefs report on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.