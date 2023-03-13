Idaho Falls selected to host national conferenceIdaho Falls-based Stukent will play host to the National Marketing Educator Conference ProfCon in June.
The conference for marketing professors will take place from June 14-16 in Idaho Falls, a Stukent news release said. The conference is expected to attract upward of 200 attendees.
Stukent is an educational technology company, which also provides Simternships — simulated internships — for business, marketing, and communication disciplines, the release said.
First established in 2019, ProfCon connects attendees with keynote speakers, breakout sessions and panel discussions for continued development and current industry insights, the release said. Tickets for the three-day conference are on sale through June. Special spring break pricing ends April 15.
Conference attendees and their entire families are also invited to join networking excursions to Yellowstone National Park and Jackson Hole, Wyo., the release said
“Holding Marketing ProfCon locally is a chance for Idaho Falls to gain traction and make its mark on the summer travel map for people all over the country,” Stukent CEO Stu Draper said in the release.
Business owners wishing to partner with Stukent to attract attendees to their businesses should contact Stukent’s Director of Marketing Communications Scott Carr to learn more.
For more information on Marketing ProfCon 2023 and to learn more about Stukent, Inc., contact Scott Carr, Director of Marketing Communications, at scott.carr@stukent.com or visit stukent.com/profcon.
I.F. Chamber announces Business of Distinction Awards winners
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2023 Business of Distinction Awards winners which will be honored at an awards banquet later this month.
The banquet will be held at 7 p.m. March 31 at The WestBank, 525 River Parkway. Tickets can be purchased at the chamber website: business.idahofallschamber.com/events/details/2023-business-of-distinction-awards-4354.
The winners for the various categories are as follows:
• Agribusiness — Reed’s Dairy
• Business and professional services — FUEL’D Apparel and Design
• Financial — 3 Peaks Financial
• Health care — Bingham Healthcare
• Hospitality and tourism — Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation
• Manufacturing and engineering — Curtiss-Wright Corporation
• Nonprofit — DWI
• Real estate and construction — Kiewit Corporation
• Retail — Wackerli Auto Group
• Start-up — Seger Built Sign Co.
• Large business — BRiO Home Health and Hospice
• Medium business — Museum of Idaho
• Small business — Idaho Falls Symphony
• Tribute to local business — Romaine’s Mattress King
Business of Distinction is an annual awards program exclusive to eastern Idaho that honors businesses that have contributed to the social and economic well-being of the community, a chamber news release said.
Rexburg Chamber to host Farmer Merchant Banquet
The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce will play host to the 84th Annual Farmer Merchant Community Banquet in April.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. April 27 in the Madison High School gymnasium. The event recognizes award winners in farming and business as well as special citizens awards in the Rexburg area. This year’s theme is “Cultivating Our Community.”
The cost is $30 per plate and tickets are available at the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce. Table sponsorships are also available.
For information, call 208-356-5700 or email jeanine@rexburgchamber.com.
Business After Hours canceledThe Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours for March, originally scheduled for Thursday at Big-D Construction, has been canceled.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The business briefs report on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.
