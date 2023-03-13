Open sign for Shoptalk online
Idaho Falls selected to host national conferenceIdaho Falls-based Stukent will play host to the National Marketing Educator Conference ProfCon in June.

The conference for marketing professors will take place from June 14-16 in Idaho Falls, a Stukent news release said. The conference is expected to attract upward of 200 attendees.


