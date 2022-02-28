INL again scores high on Corporate Equality IndexFor the third straight year, Idaho National Laboratory has received a score of 95% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index.
The Corporate Equality Index, now 20 years old, is the nation’s “top benchmarking survey and report related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality,” an INL news release said. The index measures corporate policies and practices. Battelle Energy Alliance, which manages INL for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy, was among 1,271 major U.S. businesses that ranked in 2022, the release said.
“Idaho National Laboratory is well known for its scientific research and nuclear reactors, but this score proves that we care just as much about the people who work here as the projects we manage,” said Carol Mascareñas, INL’s director of Environment, Safety, Quality & Health. “Without our employees. INL would just be a facility. We want the best people working at INL and are committed to creating policies that eliminate discrimination and create an inclusive work environment for anyone interested in helping us change the future of energy and research.”
The Corporate Equality Index rates employers providing crucial protections to more than 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million outside the U.S., the release said.
The index rates companies on the following four criteria:
• Nondiscrimination policies across business entities
• Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families
• Supporting an inclusive culture
• Corporate social responsibility
