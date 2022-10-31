Melaleuca pays out
Melaleuca on Wednesday recognized 238 team members who reached landmark work anniversaries by rewarding them with $3,284,885 in longevity bonuses.
Each of the team members received a check ranging from $5,000 to just over $31,000, a Melaleuca news release said. This year’s payout was the largest in company history — by more than $500,000, the release said.
The program pays team members $5,000 for five years of service, $10,000 for 10 years, $15,000 for 15 years, $31,323 ($20,000 net) for 20 years, $25,000 for 25 years, $30,000 for 30 years and $35,000 for 35 years, the release said.
This year, 24 team members earned $30,000 checks, the release said. The bonuses were distributed to 191 team members who live in Idaho, 44 from Knoxville, Tennessee, three from Hawaii and two from Puerto Rico.
In total, the company has paid out more than $36 million in loyalty and long-term contribution bonuses since the program began in 2007.
Every 30-year team member has the opportunity to save over $1 million by participating in the company’s 401(k) matching program, investing their longevity bonuses and achieving a modest rate of return on that investment, the release said.
“It’s our goal that all Melaleuca employees will retire as millionaires,” Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot said in the release.
Store opening
ROOLEE, a popular Utah-based women’s clothing store, is opening an Ammon location later this month in the Sandcreek Commons shopping center between Blaze Pizza and Costa Vita.
ROOLEE got its start in 2013 in Logan, Utah, a store news release said. It also has retail stores in Gilbert, Arizona, and Murray, Utah, and employs more than 100 employees. It also has a robust online business through roolee.com.
“We have chosen Ammon for our next retail location because we believe our brand resonates with the locals in the Idaho Falls area,” co-founder Kylee Champlin said in the release.
The store’s grand opening will be held on Nov. 11, and the first 50 people in line that day will receive “a goodie bag filled with local deals and items from the store,” the release said.
Sales training
The Idaho Innovation Center, Small Business Development Center and Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce are banding together to offer a “Systemizing Sales for Success” workshop, which will be held this month over the course of four Wednesdays.
Jared Oviatt, a business partner at BBSI, will lead the in-person classes at the Innovation Center, 2300 North Yellowstone Highway. The classes will run from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2, 9, 16 and 30. Registration is $149.
Participants will learn about targeting their ideal customers, motivating people to buy, closing more sales and increasing sales among other topics.
To register, go to the Small Business Development Center website, https://business.idahosbdc.org/reg.aspx?mode=event&event=70420177.
YPN Lunch & Learn
November’s YPN Lunch & Learn is sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union and will feature ICCU CEO Kent Oram in one of his last speaking engagements in that role. Oram is retiring at the end of this year.
Oram will be speaking about “Leadership Lessons I Have Learned.”
The event runs from noon to 1:30 p.m. at The Westbank 525 River Parkway.
Oram joined ICCU in 1984 and was named CEO in 2007. During his CEO tenure, ICCU grew from $613 million to $8.7 billion in assets, $520 million to $7.4 billion in loans, $536 million to $7.7 billion in deposits, 67,797 members to 516,538 members, 249 team members to 1,700 team members and from 18 branch locations to 46, a chamber news release said.
This YPN event is open to members and nonmembers of the East Idaho Young Professionals Networking. There is an age limit of 21-45.
Tickets are $15 for chamber members and $18 for nonmembers.
Business After Hours
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours event for November will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at BBSI, 957 Pier View Drive.
Ribbon cuttings
• The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold the following ribbon-cutting ceremonies in November:
• Twinkle Toes Nanny Agency, noon, Nov. 3, 355 River Parkway
• CYA Safety Prevention & Resource Center, noon, Nov. 10, 574 4th St.
• Festival of Trees, 11 a.m., Nov. 14, 640 E Elva St.
• Pure Infusion, 5 p.m., Nov. 15, 2375 E Sunnyside Rd. #F
• The Beautiful People Permanent Makeup and Beauty Services, noon, Nov. 18, 445 W 17th St.
• Mountain America Center, 11 a.m., Nov. 28, 1690 Event Center Dr.
