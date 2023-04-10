Grant helps create new Teton Valley child care facility
The Idaho Workforce Development Council has awarded the Teton Valley Collaborative for Early Learning a more than $1 million grant to establish a new child care facility.
The grant will be used to move and renovate a 4,500-square-foot home, donated by Teton Valley resident Alex Gambal, to serve as a cooperative center for early care and learning, a collaborative news release said.
Teton County faces a “child care desert,” the release said, with far more families needing care than what is currently available. Similar to other Mountain West communities, the county has both a worker shortage and limited availability of affordable properties for both families and child care providers.
Stakeholders, including businesses, nonprofits, municipal and county governments, and Teton School District leaders, have worked together to move the building to school district property in downtown Driggs, the release said.
Wilkinson-Montesano, a local construction company, and various contractors will retrofit and assemble the building to meet the requirements of a facility that will accommodate at least 70 Teton Valley children up to 5 years old. The facility also will serve as a central location for an early childhood education lending library and provide training space for providers, parents and caregivers, the release said.
The grant funding will be allocated to cover the costs of moving and preparing the center, start-up expenses, and supporting the operations and expansion of existing Teton Valley providers. The Teton Regional Economic Coalition (TREC), experienced in administering large scale grants, will serve as the grant administrator for the project.
To volunteer or to donate to the collaborative, email collaborative@tetoneducation.org.
The Idaho Workforce Development Council’s Child Care Expansion Grants support employers and/or child care providers willing to build new on-site or near-site child care facilities or expand existing facilities, the release said. For information, visit wdc.idaho.gov/.
New chiropractic business opens in Idaho Falls
Kaylin and Branden Hales have opened Balanced Health at 2647 E. 14th N.
Balanced Health is “a collection of services dedicated to help individuals create and achieve healthy lifestyle goals,” a company email said.
“Our mission is to make routine chiropractic care affordable, accessible and family friendly,” the Haleses said in the email.
The business’ membership model offers monthly plans starting at $19 per month for a single.
For information, call 208-271-5244 or go to balancedhealthidaho.com.
Young Professionals Network Lunch and Learn
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Network will play host to a Lunch and Learn session from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at The Brickyard Event Center, 1025 S. Ammon Road.
Ryan Joos from Vulpine Marketing will speak to the group about marketing and being a successful young professional, a chamber announcement said.
The Lunch and Learn sessions also offer an opportunity to network and form connections in the community. Tickets can be purchased at idahofalls.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/5402.
Chamber Legislative Recap Luncheon
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Recap Luncheon is at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Westbank Convention Center, 525 River Parkway.
Speakers start at noon with each participating legislator being given three to four minutes to provide a brief recap and commentary on the recent session. A panel discussion will follow in which attendees can ask questions.
The following have confirmed their attendance and more could attend:
District 32: Sen. Kevin Cook, Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen, Rep. Wendy Horman
District 33: Sen. Dave Lent, Rep. Barbara Ehardt, Rep. Marco Erickson
District 35: Rep. Kevin Andrus, Rep. Josh Wheeler
Tickets can be purchased at idahofalls.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/5399.
Out of the Box Lunch
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Out of the Box Lunch will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. May 2 at the Westbank Convention Center, 525 River Parkway.
Featured members are Envision Your Purpose, The Salvation Army, Miracle-Ear, Rainbow International, BBSI, Ridgeline Medical and the CEI Foundation.
Ribbon cuttings
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold the following ribbon-cutting ceremony this month:
• Pick Physical Therapy, noon, April 25, 2277 E. Lincoln Road
• Consolidated Supply Co., noon, April 26, 4365 N. Commerce Circle
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The business briefs report on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.