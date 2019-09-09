Leadership Idaho Falls application deadline is Sept. 30
The application deadline for the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Class is Sept. 30.
The class, which meets monthly for nine months, allows participants to network with community leaders and business people to understand key issues in the community, a chamber news release said.
“Through Leadership, participants are encouraged to become more involved in addressing the challenges and issues in our community and learning the role they can play in ensuring the current and future success of the East Idaho region,” the release said.
Applicants must: be 18 older; commit to 100 percent attendance at all sessions; and complete the online application process at idahofallschamber.com/leadership.
The cost is $550 for chamber members and $650 for nonmembers. Classes begin Oct. 9.
For information, contact Emily Slike, programs and events manager, by calling 208-523-1010, option 3, or emailing programs@idahofallschamber.com.
Young Professional Network to meet poolside at Apple Athletic
September’s Young Professional Network gathering will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at Apple Athletic Club‘s pool, 2030 Jennie Lee Drive.
Swimwear is optional.
Whitney J. Warner, of Wells Fargo, will discuss how to build longevity in your career and cultivate lasting professional relationships.
Bee’s Knees will cater the event, which is free for Young Professional Network members and $10 for nonmembers.
Distinguished Under 40 Awards to be presented this month
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will present its 2019 Distinguished Under 40 awards from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at The Downtown Event Center, 480 Park Ave.
Ten “outstanding individuals” will receive the awards at the luncheon. Individual tickets and full table registrations are available. The registration deadline is Sept. 20.
RSVP to Emily Slike at programs@idahofallschamber.com or by calling 208-523-1010 Opt 3.
INL manager featured in this month’s CEO speaker Series
Kelly Lively, department manager for Idaho National Laboratory’s Radioisotope Power Systems and its project manager for NASA’s Mars 2020 Mission, will be the featured speaker at the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s CEO Speaker Series this month.
Lively will speak from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 26 at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive. The event is free to attend.
Lively, an engineer with Idaho National Laboratory, “works to enable deep-space, scientific exploration. Her primary work is managing a team of Engineers and Technicians to fuel, test and deliver Radioisotope Power Systems,” a chamber news release said. “These systems convert the heat generated by the decay of plutonium oxide fuel into electrical energy.”
Lively will share information on the technology and the INL processes performed to enable these missions. Lively has worked for INL since 1985.
RSVP online at idahofallschamber.com/event/ceo-speaker-series-6.
Next Out of the Box Lunch is Oct. 1
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s October Out of the Box Lunch will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at Pinecrest Event Center, North Ballroom, 560 E. Anderson St.
The lunches give attendees the opportunity to build their professional network and learn more about businesses in the community, a chamber news release said. The event includes door prizes, introductions, and other interactions geared to make this “a casual, fun opportunity to meet others and build your professional network.”
Costs are $9 to $15. RSVP by calling 208-523.1010, option 3, or emailing programs@idahofallschamber.com
Business After Hours is Sept. 19
Idaho Falls Country Club, 11611 Country Club Drive, will host the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept 19.
Ribbon cuttings
The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce will host the following ribbon-cutting ceremonies this month:
— John Adams GMC, noon, Sept. 19, 891 W. Main St., Rexburg
— Eden Apartments, noon, Sept. 26, 555 W. Mikan Drive, No. 12112