Massage Envy owner opens yoga studio and parkour training center nearby
Favad Malik, owner of Massage Envy at 3047 S. 25th East, has opened two new “separate but complementary businesses” — Flip & Twist and Yoga London — nearby at 3019 S. 25th East, a company news release said.
The business will host a grand opening at 11 a.m. Saturday. Flip & Twist and Yoga London will open to the public with regular class schedules beginning Monday, the release said.
Flip & Twist, billed as a family agility training center, offers recreational gymnastics that focus on parkour, the release said. It also will offer “ninja warrior” classes to teach skills such as those showcased on the television program “American Ninja Warrior.”
Flip & Twist and Yoga London share an entrance. Yoga London will be open seven days a week with classes starting at 5:30 a.m. daily. Flip & Twist will offer classes from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Both businesses are offering specials related to the grand opening. For information, visit yogalondon.us and flipandtwistidahofalls.com.
Idaho Falls Chamber accepting Business of Distinction nominations
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Business of Distinction Gala 2019.
The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive.
The Gala recognizes local businesses “who have had a positive impact and contributed to the social and economic well-being of the area,” the chamber’s website said.
The nomination deadline is Sept. 30. Self-nominations are allowed.
Nominations can be made at tinyurl.com/IF-chamber-gala.
Tickets start at $50 and sponsorship opportunities remain available.
For information, contact Emily Slike by calling 208-523-1010, Option 3, or emailing programs@idahofallschamber.com.
INL software engineer to address Young Professionals Network
Kaleb Houck, an Idaho National Laboratory software engineer, will be the featured speaker at the upcoming Young Professionals Network meeting.
The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 8 at the College of Eastern Idaho, 1600 S. 25th East.
The event is free to members and CEI students with an ID and $10 for nonmembers.