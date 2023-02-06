New mortgage brokerage firm launches in Idaho Falls
Good Company Broker Club, a self-described “new type of brokerage firm,” has opened in Idaho Falls and promises to reduce the red tape and stress associated with the typical lending process to deliver loans faster and with better rates.
“Banks, credit unions and other brokers have followed the same outdated processes for years,” said Tyler Kraupp, founder and CEO of Good Company Broker Club, in a news release.
“There’s no reason a loan should take 45 or 60 days to fund and be at the top of the interest rate market,” Kraupp said in the release.
Kraupp said in the release that Good Co. will close loans on average 19 days faster than its competitors while also offering lower closing costs.
Good Co. offers traditional home loan products, such as FHA, Conventional, and VA loans, HELOC and land loans, the release said. It also will offer “investment property loans, loans based on bank statement income for self-employed individuals and other opportunities that traditional institutions tend to avoid.”
For information, go to goodcobroker.com.
Idaho Commercial Kitchen opens at Innovation Center
Bryan Magleby, executive director of the Idaho Innovation Center, has announced the opening of the Idaho Commercial Kitchen, which he said is the “largest licensed, fully inspected and stocked commercial kitchen available in the area.”
The “state-of-the-art facility” includes everything needed to cook and prepare all types of food products, an Idaho Innovation Center news release said. Rental rates range from $25 to $35 per hour. The release described the facility as a “convenient and professional space for food entrepreneurs, caterers, food trucks and culinary dreamers.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Thursday at 2300 N. Yellowstone Highway. For information, call 208-523-1026 or go online to InnovateIdaho.org.
Grove Creek Medical Center feted
Grove Creek Medical Center, a Bingham Healthcare hospital that specializes in labor and delivery services, has been named a 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey.
Press Ganey is “the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services,” according to a news release from the Blackfoot facility.
The award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience, the release said. This is the first year that Grove Creek has been recognized with the award.
The award put Grove Creek is in the top 5% of health care providers in delivering patient experience in the last year, the release said. Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to “reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care,” the release said.
“This award acknowledges the quality, evidence-based maternity care delivered by our staff and providers,” Bingham Healthcare CEO Jake Erickson said in the release. “Further, this honor highlights the tremendous team at Grove Creek for putting human experience at the heart of healthcare, and raising the bar on performance each year.”
I.F. Chamber accepting Business of Distinction nominations
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its annual Business of Distinction Awards.
The awards honor local businesses “who demonstrate profitability, fiscal responsibility, adequate capitalization, and positive contributions to the social and economic well-being of the community, and their industry category,” the chamber’s website said.
Nomination criteria state that nominees must be or have:
• A current business in eastern Idaho;
• In business for a minimum of three consecutive years (unless the business is being nominated in the ‘Start-Up’ category);
• A positive impact on the community, and has contributed to the social and economic well-being of the greater Idaho Falls area;
• Commitment to employee development, and excellence in leadership.
The award’s industry categories are: Agribusiness, Business & Professional Services, Financial Services, Health care, Hospitality & Tourism, Manufacturing & Engineering, Nonprofit, Real Estate & Construction, Retail and Start-Up. Those submitting nominations are asked to pick one industry category that fits the business best.
The business size categories are: Small Business (1-15 FTE), Medium Business (16-50 FTE) and Large Business (51+ FTE).
To nominate a business, go online to business.idahofallschamber.com/form/view/28802
Rexburg Chamber seeks volunteers
The Rexburg Chamber of Commerce has several upcoming events and is looking for volunteers.
Anyone interested in serving on a committee or helping out with an event can contact Janalyn or Jeanine at the Chamber by calling 208-356-5700 or emailing janalyn@rexburgchamber.com or jeanine@rexburgchamber.com.
Business After Hours
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours for February will be held at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.
The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at 777 Bannock Ave. in Fort Hall. Attendees can enjoy specialty drinks, prizes, tours, raffles, entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, networking and dancing.
YPN Social Night
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Network will hold a social night event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Feb. 22, at Bob’s Indoor Golf, 2249 E 17th St.
The Young Professionals Network “aims to shape and develop the future of our business community, by supporting the growth of the emerging young professionals” in eastern Idaho, the chamber’s website said. It is designed to create “opportunities for young leaders to build relationships, expand their skills, and advance their careers by providing networking, career development, and volunteer opportunities.”
To apply, go to idahofallschamber.com/young-professionals.
Ribbon cuttings
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold the following ribbon-cutting ceremonies in February:
• Idaho Innovation Center Industrial Kitchen, 11:30 a.m., Thursday, 2300 N. Yellowstone Highway
• The Healing Sanctuary, 4 p.m., March 17, 187 E. 13th St.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The business briefs report on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.
