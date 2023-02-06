Open sign for Shoptalk online
Getty Images

New mortgage brokerage firm launches in Idaho Falls

Good Company Broker Club, a self-described “new type of brokerage firm,” has opened in Idaho Falls and promises to reduce the red tape and stress associated with the typical lending process to deliver loans faster and with better rates.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.