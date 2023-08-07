Hokkaido Ramen & Sushi Bar, an authentic Japanese ramen restaurant with locations in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, will open in the Sandcreek Commons shopping center early next month.
The restaurant will be located next to Costa Vida and Roolee, a Sandcreek Commons news release said.
Hokkaido Ramen offers a variety of dishes including traditional Japanese ramen, appetizers, fresh sushi, rice dishes and bubble tea for full-service dining room or carry-out options, the release said.
The restaurant’s most popular specialty menu selections include bang bang shrimp and a Tantanmen or the spicy beef ramen.
Hokkaido offers discounts to first responders and health care workers, the release said. For information, go to hokkaidoramen.life.
Walmart accepting Open Call applications
Walmart’s annual sourcing event where entrepreneurs can pitch their USA-made, grown or assembled products to merchants and Walmart executives is accepting applications.
Open Call is part of the company’s $350 billion commitment to strengthen U.S. manufacturing, a Walmart news release said. Over the last 10 years, the program has provided more than 9,000 opportunities for small and medium businesses.
Companies that are selected frequently expand their U.S. manufacturing footprints and create new jobs in their communities, the release said.
Several downtown Idaho Falls businesses are holding sidewalk sales from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 26 for its last Shop the Sidewalk event of the year.
Shoppers can pick up a postcard at Winnie & Mo’s Bookshop or the Handmade Idaho Shop and visit at least three of the participating businesses to be entered to win a $50 gift card to Downtown Idaho Falls.
Shoppers must scan the QR code on the back of the card to link to the Google Form to enter into the giveaway.
Participating businesses are: The Handmade Idaho Shop, Shaddow Domain, Lyn’s Ladies and Babies Shoppe, Lemon Meringue, Eve & Ivy’s, Bumble & Bleat, Pandora’s, Winnie & Mo’s, Poppy & Pout, The Caramel Tree and Lily’s Selected.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com.
