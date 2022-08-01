Food entrepreneurs urged to compete in Trailmix competition
Boise Entrepreneur Week is inviting eastern Idaho food entrepreneurs to register now for its annual Trailmix competition, which will take place from Oct. 24-28 in Boise.
Online applications are being accepted at boiseentrepreneurweek.org until midnight Aug. 16. The competition will provide $30,000 and shelf space at Albertsons to this year’s winners.
Past winners include Blackfoot-based Cocoa Bombs, which “provides a creative alternative to ordinary hot chocolate powder mixes,” an event news release said.
The Trailmix pitch competition helps food and beverage startups “take their products from the farmers market to the supermarket,” the release said. Competitors vie for a shot at winning $25,000 in prize money and shelf space at Albertsons’ Broadway store in Boise, with the potential for expansion into other regional stores if sales are strong. An additional $5,000 will be awarded to the runner-up.
Cocoa Bombs was the 2021 runner-up.
“Trailmix allowed me to pitch my brand to one of the largest Idaho retailers and establish connections with local entrepreneurs,” said Eric Torres-Garcia, owner of Cocoa Bombs, in the release. “Winning the $5,000 prize helped scale my company and I encourage Idaho’s food entrepreneurs to give it a shot!”
This year’s event is expected to attract more than 6,000 food enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and business leaders, the release said.
Judging criteria includes innovation, market traction, taste, shelf readiness for large retail, ingredients and the unique value proposition of the food product, the release said. For applicants to be considered for the event, they cannot be a current vendor or be in the process of becoming a vendor with Albertsons.
For information or to register, go to boiseentrepreneurweek.org/trailmix.
Firehouse Subs holds H2O For Heroes drive.
Firehouse Subs in the greater Idaho Falls area will host a one-day bottled water collection drive to benefit local first responders on Saturday.
Customers who bring in an unopened, 24-pack of bottled water into the local Firehouse Subs restaurants will receive one medium sub sandwich. The water benefits local fire and police departments, emergency victims, senior and community centers, and more, “to aid those in need of water during the hot summer months when dehydration and other heat-related illnesses are most threatening,” a company news release said.
Since the H2O For Heroes initiative’s inception in 2012, Firehouse Subs franchisees and guests have donated more than 4 million bottles of water to first responders and community organizations across the country, the release said.
August Chamber Academy session focuses on sales strategies
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Academy session for August will focus on professional sales strategies.
Jared Oviatt, from the business consulting service BBSI, will lead the session, which runs from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 23 at BBSI’s offices, 957 Pier View Drive.
“… What makes great sales people? Are they born or are they made?” the chamber’s event announcement asks. “What sets world class sales people and organizations apart from every other individual out there hustling for a deal?”
The workshop discussion will outline the foundational elements that “create world class sales, regardless of your industry,” the announcement said.
The session’s cost is $25 for chamber members and $30 for nonmembers.
For information, go to idahofallschamber.com or call 208-523-1010.
August Out of the Box Lunch
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s August Out of the Box Lunch takes place from noon to 1:30 p.m. at The Westbank, 525 River Parkway.
Cost is $15 for chamber members and $18 for nonmembers.
The event will feature Brick House Recovery, Envision Your Purpose, Hunter Idaho Falls Monuments, Idaho Innovation Center, Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel and Teton Overland Show. For information, go to idahofallschamber.com or call 208-523-1010.
Business After Hours
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours for August will be at Allied Business Solutions, 1355 Northgate Mile. The event will run from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 18.
Chamber Night with the Chukars
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will host Chamber Night with the Chukars from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 24 at Melaleuca Field.
Tickets for chamber members are $15. For information, go to idahofallschamber.com/event/chamber-night-with-the-chukars or call 208-523-1010.
Ribbon cuttings
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold the following ribbon-cutting ceremonies in August:
• Elusive Boutique and Studio, noon, Aug. 17, 4406 E 17th St.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.