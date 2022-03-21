Fall River Rural Electric Co-op higher ed scholarships availableFall River Rural Electric Cooperative is offering scholarships to graduating high school seniors whose parents or guardians are members of Fall River Electric.
A “member” is anyone who receives electric service from Fall River, whether at a permanent residence, a vacation property or commercial business, a utility new release said. More than $70,000 in scholarship funds are available this year while throughout the history of this program, Fall River Electric has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships.
Fall River Electric scholarships are valued at $2,400 and are paid in increments of $600 annually. To apply, graduating seniors must have at least a 2.0 grade point average and provide two short written essays stating why they are deserving of a scholarship. Applications can be found at fallriverelectric.com/scholarships.
Applications must be postmarked by Friday, March 25, or can be dropped off at any of Fall River’s offices in Ashton, Driggs or West Yellowstone. For information, call Angela Haws at 208-652-7002 or email her at angela.haws@fallriverelectric.com.
Fall River is a customer-owned, nonprofit electric utility providing more than 18,000 connections to more than 14,000 owner-members in portions of three states including eastern Idaho, western Wyoming, and southwest Montana.
INL chooses cybersecurity firm for Mentor-Protege ProgramBattelle Energy Alliance has selected QED Secure Solutions to participate in Idaho National Laboratory’s Mentor-Protege Program.
After an extensive review, the Texas-based company that focuses on cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection, emerged as the best candidate for the program, an INL news release said.
QED will work primarily with INL’s National and Homeland Security directorate to help expand and apply cybersecurity analysis to various sectors and systems, the release said.
“Our quality of life, health and safety require that our critical infrastructures (e.g., energy, water, transportation) are secure and resilient. In addition, natural and manufactured threats continue to increase and require innovative solutions. QED Secure Solutions is a solid partner because they provide needed expertise in cybersecurity,” said Ronald Fisher, INL’s director of Infrastructure Assurance and Analysis, in the release.
The Mentor-Protege Program is a U.S. Department of Energy initiative.
Business Of Distinction
Luncheon is April 28
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Business Of Distinction Luncheon will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. April 28 at The Westbank, 525 River Parkway.
Tickets are $25 for chamber members and $30 for nonmembers. Table sponsorships are $500.
For information, call the Chamber at 208-523-1010.
Chamber golf scramble is May 20The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Scramble for Commerce Golf Tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Country Club, 11611 Country Club Drive.
For information, call the Chamber at 208-523-1010.
Submit newsSubmit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.