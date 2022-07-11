Grocery Outlet to open store in Idaho Falls
Grocery Outlet is opening a store in Idaho Falls.
The company, which started in 1946, is the nation’s fastest-growing “extreme-value grocery retailer,” a news release said.
The store is located at 2455 E. 25th St. Its grand opening/ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for noon Thursday. The store is creating 30 news jobs in the market.
The Emeryville, California-based grocery retailer has more than 400 locations throughout California, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington, the release said. The stores are owned by independent operators based in the communities they serve. Douglas Everett is the operator of the Idaho Falls store.
Grocery Outlet carries a full range of products including fresh produce, meat, deli and dairy. It also carries a large selection of beer and wine, health and beauty care, as well as seasonal items, the release said.
As part of its grand opening festivities, Grocery Outlet will make a $500 donation on Everett’s behalf to Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls. Everett also donated $500 to Little Gym of Idaho Falls, a children’s gym offering activities for kids. The event also will include giveaways of gift cards in mystery amounts ranging from $5 to $250 for the first 100 customers at 8 a.m. And until Aug. 11 customers can enter for a chance to win $1,000 in free groceries.
Zions Bank donates $750 to Bingham Food Pantry
Zions Bank has donated a $750 check to Heart 2 Hand Bingham Food Pantry to support the purchase of its facility in Shelley.
Community Banking Relationship Manager Kyle Jensen presented the donation to pantry Director Jenn Worlton on June 22.
Heart 2 Hand Bingham Food Pantry’s mission is to help alleviate hunger, increase self-sufficiency and instill hope for a better community, a Zions Bank news release said. Purchasing the facility will help the organization continue to serve approximately 40 families each week in Shelley, Firth and the surrounding area.
“As Idahoans experience economic challenges, low-income families in our communities are disproportionately affected,” Worlton said in the release. “Zions Bank’s generous donation will help us meet an urgent need in our community.”
Chamber Lunch & Learn
July’s Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn, sponsored by Bingham Healthcare, will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. today at the Brickyard Event Center, 1025 S. Ammon Road, Ammon.
Guest speaker Mark Baker, the assistant administrator for Bingham Memorial Hospital, will talk about mastering leadership skills.
The luncheon’s cost is $15. Tickets can be purchased online at idahofallschamber.com/event/julylunchandlearn.
Business After Hours
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s July Business After Hours will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 21 at Johnson Brothers, 223 Basalt St.
Out of the Box Lunch
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Out of the Box networking lunch will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at The Westbank, 525 River Parkway. Cost is $15 for chamber members and $18 for nonmembers.
