Boise Entrepreneur Week accepting applications until Aug. 14Eastern Idaho entrepreneurs are encouraged to register for Boise Entrepreneur Week's annual pitch competitions taking place in Boise from Oct. 2-6.
Past local winners include Rexburg-founded Cargo Made, which developed a motorized strap system that integrates into truck beds and flat-bed trailers to help prevent theft, liability and cargo damage, an Entrepreneur Week news release said.
“Boise Entrepreneur Week helped transform my entrepreneurial dream into a reality,” Adam Stock, CEO and founder of Cargo Made, said in the release. “The cash prize helped me file a patent and purchase equipment to test and manufacture my prototypes — allowing me to refine my product for commercial adoption.”
This year, competition will provide more than $210,000 in funding. In addition to cash prizes for winners and runners-up, Connetic Ventures will select an applicant from the main pitch competition, Trailmix or any of Boise State University’s public pitch competitions to offer $100,000 in equity funding, the release said.
Boise Entrepreneur Week's main pitch competition is open to companies from any industry. The Trailmix pitch competition, presented by Albertsons, helps food and beverage startups take their products from the farmers market to the supermarket. The Trailmix grand prize winner will receive a cash prize and shelf space at Albertsons’ Broadway store in Boise, with the potential for expansion into other regional stores if sales are strong, the release said.
Each competition has allocated $50,000 for its grand prize winner and $5,000 for a runner-up. Participants’ businesses must be registered in Idaho and have less than $1 million in annual recurring revenue. Additionally, past winners of a pitch competition may not pitch again in the same competition. Applications are being accepted online at boiseentrepreneurweek.org until Aug. 14.
The following pitch competitions also will take place:
• The Youth Innovation Challenge allows students to propose solutions to real-world problems facing Idaho. Students compete for $4,000 in scholarship money by forming teams during the event and submitting a video pitch by Nov. 13. Advance registration is not required.
• Hacking for Homebuilding, presented by Boise State University’s Venture College and College of Engineering, allows participants to form teams, choose a problem provided by homebuilding partners, and propose a solution in the form of a new venture. Cash prizes will be awarded and applications will be accepted at boisestate.edu/venturecollege.
• The HealthTech Challenge, organized by HealthTech Idaho, Boise State University’s Venture College, and Trailhead Boise, allows participants to form teams, choose a health care problem provided by organizers, and propose a solution in the form of a new venture. Cash prizes will be awarded and applications will be accepted at boisestate.edu/venturecollege.
Zions Bank marks 150 yearsZions Bank marked its 150th anniversary July 5.
Zion’s Savings Bank and Trust Company was incorporated under the laws of the Utah Territory on July 5, 1873 with a capital stock of $200,000, a bank news release said. It opened for its first day of business on Oct. 1, 1873.
Zion’s Savings Bank and Trust Company eventually shortened its name to Zions Bank and it has operated in Idaho Falls and Rexburg since 1999 and in Rigby since 1997.
Today, Zions Bank operates 121 full-service branches and nearly 200 ATMs throughout Idaho, Utah and in Jackson, Wyo. The bank provides jobs for 1,528 employees. It reported $13.9 billion in average loans and $20.9 billion in average deposits, as of March 31, a bank news release said.
YPN Lunch and LearnThe Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce's Young Professionals Network will play host to Utah State University business and marketing professor Chalon Keller on Thursday for a Lunch and Learn event.
The event will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. at The Brickyard Event Center, 1025 S. Ammon Road in Ammon.
To register, go to idahofalls.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/5484.
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce's August Out of the Box Lunch will take place at noon Aug. 1 at The Westbank, 525 River Parkway.
The lunch is a networking opportunity. Food will be provided by Simply Delicious. Attendees also will be able to hear from the event's presenting sponsors: Cookie Co., Envision Your Purpose, Hunter Idaho Falls Monuments, Idaho Innovation Center, Rainbow International Restoration, Rehabilitation Health Services, and TOK Commerical Real Estate.To register, go to idahofalls.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/5489.
Submit newsSubmit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The business briefs report on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.