Boise Entrepreneur Week accepting applications until Aug. 14Eastern Idaho entrepreneurs are encouraged to register for Boise Entrepreneur Week's annual pitch competitions taking place in Boise from Oct. 2-6.

Past local winners include Rexburg-founded Cargo Made, which developed a motorized strap system that integrates into truck beds and flat-bed trailers to help prevent theft, liability and cargo damage, an Entrepreneur Week news release said.


