Behavioral Health Center expands Adolescent Care Unit

In response to increased demand for acute adolescent mental health care services in the state, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s Behavioral Health Center has increased its capacity for beds in the the Adolescent Acute Care Unit and changed the minimum patient age for admission from 13 years old to 12.


