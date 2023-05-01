Behavioral Health Center expands Adolescent Care Unit
In response to increased demand for acute adolescent mental health care services in the state, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s Behavioral Health Center has increased its capacity for beds in the the Adolescent Acute Care Unit and changed the minimum patient age for admission from 13 years old to 12.
An EIRMC news release said the changes that will enable the Behavioral Health Center to “have a greater impact on children who need acute inpatient mental health services.”
Twelve new beds have been added to the Adolescent Acute Care Unit, increasing capacity by nearly 50%, the release said. There are now 37 adolescent beds available for placement.
The increase in bed capacity and the reduction in patient age will allow youths to remain closer to home for support, the release said.
The Adolescent Acute Care Program provides psychiatric care for “children who may be dangerous to themselves or others; unable to provide for their own health or safety; behaviorally or emotionally dysfunctional and requiring hospitalization; or who need diagnostic treatment services in an inpatient setting,” the release said.
The unit’s treatment team includes board-certified psychiatrists, advanced practice professionals, licensed clinical therapists, recreation therapists, occupational therapists and nurses.
Admission referrals are accepted 24 hours a day. To refer a patient, call 800-483-4762.
Still No. 1
Idaho’s Best has named Reed’s Dairy the Best Ice Cream in Idaho for the third consecutive year.
Idaho’s Best administers the annual awards program to highlight and recognize the state’s best companies and places, a Reed’s Dairy news release said. The honor is determined by public voting, online reviews and Better Business Bureau ratings.
Reed’s Dairy is Idaho’s largest family-owned and operated dairy and creamery, the release said. It has been serving up its handcrafted ice cream for more than 45 years, using milk and cream from their own cows. The dairy offers a wide range of ice cream flavors, including traditional favorites like chocolate and vanilla, as well as unique and creative flavors such as huckleberry and peach cobbler.
“We are thrilled to receive this award for the third year in a row,” said Alan Reed, president of Reed’s Dairy, in the release. “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team to produce the best possible ice cream using only the freshest and highest quality ingredients.”
The award-winning ice cream is available at six Reed’s Dairy locations in Idaho Falls, Ammon, Twin Falls, Boise, Meridian and Kuna, as well as many retail and restaurant locations throughout the state.
For information, visit reedsdairy.com.
Mountain View Hospital and I.F. Community Hospital partner with Intermountain Health
Intermountain Health has become a minority investor in both Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital.
The hospitals announced the investment in a joint news release. The partnership with Intermountain Health will “expand community members access to specialists across the West, while keeping the Idaho Falls-based hospitals locally owned and managed,” the release said.
Intermountain Health is a nonprofit health system of 33 hospitals and 385 clinics located in seven mountain-region states, the release said.
Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital will retain full control of their day-to-day operations under the new partnership, the release said, while Intermountain Health will provide strategic guidance to both organizations.
The partnership will allow the Idaho Falls-based hospitals to tap access Intermountain Health’s specialists and resources. Additionally, health care providers from the local hospitals will have opportunities to train at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center, both Level 1 Trauma Centers in Salt Lake City. The partnership also will allow for “extremely sick patients, such as those needing an organ transplant,” to be able to quickly access treatment at Intermountain Health’s Utah facilities if needed.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The business briefs report on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.