Silvur, ICCU launch retirement toolkitIdaho Central Credit Union and Silvur have launched the “first-of-its-kind retirement experience embedded in mobile and online banking,” an ICCU news release said.

Silvur is a financial wellness platform that works with credit unions to help guide their members age 50 and through retirement, the release said.


