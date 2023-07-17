Silvur, ICCU launch retirement toolkitIdaho Central Credit Union and Silvur have launched the “first-of-its-kind retirement experience embedded in mobile and online banking,” an ICCU news release said.
Silvur is a financial wellness platform that works with credit unions to help guide their members age 50 and through retirement, the release said.
ICCU members over 50 will be able to access personalized tools and retirement calculators alongside more than 1,000 lessons on topics including Social Security, Medicare, taxes in retirement and more, the release said.
“… It’s important for members to have the tools they need to plan for retirement,” Brenda Worrell, Idaho Central Credit Union CEO Brenda Worrell said in the release. “At ICCU, our goal is to help our members achieve financial success at every level and Silvur is a great addition to the wide range of products and services we provide for our membership.”
Governor Luncheon
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will host a special Luncheon for chamber members with Gov. Brad Little. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at Riverbend Ranch. The luncheon will allow for chamber members to directly engage with the governor and to participate in the discussion topics that “fall within the three pillars of the chamber: networking, advocacy, and education,” a chamber news release said.
Tickets are available at idahofalls.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/5490.
Chamber LeadershipThe Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s leadership class is running out of openings for the 2023-2024 class.
The class is $700 for Chamber members and $800 for non-members. To apply, go to business.idahofallschamber.com/form/view/29772.
The chamber is also seeking sponsors for the class. For sponsorship information, contact Larissa by email at communications@idahofallschamber.com.
Businesses to honor local teachersMurdock Manwaring Company and Taylor Mountain Mortgage again are combining efforts to honor local teachers who “go above and beyond for their students,” a news release said.
The businesses are currently seeking teacher nominations. The teachers who will be honored will each receive $500 cash to go toward their classrooms and eight donated hours per classroom to help prepare their classrooms for the new year.
“This was such a fun and rewarding project that we did last year, that we really wanted to do more this year and find a way to donate even more money,” Jeremy Manwaring with Murdock Manwaring Company said in the release. “Every dollar we receive will go 100% towards teachers, so the more money we raise the more money that can go toward teachers.”
The nomination deadline is July 31 and the winning teachers will be announced Aug. 4.
Nominations can be made at forms.gle/fcHYAknHijEBxAUE8.
For information on donating, contact Chad Murdock by phone at 208-604-1212 or by emailing chad@mmcidaho.com.
Annual YPN BBQThe Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Network will play host to a free barbecue at 6 p.m., July 27, at Tautphaus Park Shelter 1, located on Picnic Way.
Young eastern Idaho professionals will be able to network with peers and learn more about the organization.
Ribbon cuttingsThe Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold the following ribbon-cutting ceremonies this month:
• Pets of Downtown Mural, 4 p.m., July 20, 343 Park Ave.
• First Colony Mortgage, noon, July 26, 3725 Woodking Drive
• Shredded Nutrition, 4:30 p.m., July 28, 1615 Midway Drive, Ammon
