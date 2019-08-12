Broulim’s acquires Teton Pharmacy
Broulim Supermarkets, LLC announced its acquisition of Teton Clinical Pharmacy Inc. on Aug. 5.
Teton Pharmacy’s bubble packing, compounding and delivery services will be added to the Broulim’s locations. Broulim’s point-of-care services will be added to the newly acquired Teton pharmacy locations. Patients can be screened for conditions and prescribed medications by the pharmacist to treat strep throat, urinary tract infections, flu, cold sores and travel sickness prevention with more services being planned.
“We are excited to be able to retain all of the pharmacy staff members from Teton Pharmacy and our team is working very hard to make this transition as smooth as possible,” stated Marcus Hurst, Broulim’s Fresh Foods pharmacy supervisor, in a news release.
Remodels will take place at the East 17th Street and West Broadway locations. The pharmacy on Jafer Court will close with all records being transferred to the Ammon Broulim’s Fresh Foods location, 2730 E. Sunnyside Road.
Young Professionals Network BBQ today at Civitan Park
Young Professionals Network with Zak Warren, clinical director of Pearl Health Clinic, is from 6-8 p.m. today at Civitan Park.
Sponsored by Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, this event allows attendees to network and represent their businesses. No registration is required.
Business After Hours
From 5-7 p.m. Thursday at 365 River Parkway, the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce holds their “Appreciating Businesses in East Idaho” Business After Hours event.
This event has refreshments, prizes and opportunities to learn about the chamber. No registration is required.
Distinguished Under 40 nominations open
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Under 40 will be held at noon Sept. 24 at the Downtown Event Center.
Tickets are available and nominations are being accepted at idahofallschamber.com/event/distinguished-under-40.
EIRMC re-verified as Level II Trauma Center
The American College of Surgeons (ACS) re-verified Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center as a Level II Trauma Center. The ACS is the independent accrediting body that surveys U.S. hospitals to assess their capability to care for critically injured and ill patients. Only three Idaho hospitals are verified at a Level II capability.
EIRMC has handled a 30 percent increase in trauma patients since 2014 with 85 percent of trauma patients being discharged to their homes and 1.2 percent being transferred. Nationally, the hospital ranks fifth highest in injury or illness severity out of 185 HCA hospitals while maintaining a 2 percent mortality rate. More information on this status is available at eirmc.com/service/trauma-services.
Love at First Bite expands Snake River Landing location
Love at First Bite Mercantile has announced the expansion of its shop in Snake River Landing. The expansion is underway with the shop growing close to 5,000 square feet. This expansion marks the second by the shop since the 2009 opening of the 1,500 square foot shop. The shop will remain open with completion slated for this fall.
In addition to the expansion, The Falls Apartments in Snake River Landing also are expanding. Kartchner Inc. is developing 96 additional apartments, adding to the 228-unit complex that opened in 2017.
Johnson Brothers named chamber Member of the Month
Locally owned Johnson Brothers has been named the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Member of the Month.
Operating since 1905, the company has grown into a general construction business with custom wood cabinets, plastic laminate, casework, doors, windows, staircases, commercial hardware, millwork and fine architectural millwork. A chamber news release notes that Johnson Brothers retains a staff of more than 60 with more than half being employed for 10 years or more. Visit jbros.com.
Business classes
The Idaho Innovation Center, 2300 N. Yellowstone Highway, holds “Quickbooks for Your Small Business” from 6-9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 9-25.
The class fee is $199. The center is also holding a seven-week course starting Sept. 18 titled “Elevating Your Business.” Registration is required by calling 208-523-1026 or emailing traci@iictr.com for the Quickbooks course and innovateidaho@gmail.com for the seven-week series.
Sponsors sought for Mattress Mayhem
The Mattress Mayhem is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 21 with proceeds benefiting the Hospice of Eastern Idaho.
This mattress race on Snake River Landing requires advanced registration at hospiceofeasternidaho.com or by calling 208-529-0342.
Air Idaho Rescue to service Lemhi and Custer communities
Air Idaho Rescue in cooperation with Steele Memorial announced the opening of its newest base at the Salmon airport. With an increased demand for air medical services, the base provides 24/7 services to both Salmon, Challis and their surrounding areas.
The base will be staffed by more than 10 crew members including pilots, flight nurses, flight paramedics and mechanics, and it will operate an A-Star AS350 B3. Its location was selected to ensure patients have quick access to the full medical services available after initial transport.