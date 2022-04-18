Brightway, The Thompson Agency opens in RexburgFather and son duo Mike and Mark Thompson have opened Brightway, The Thompson Agency at 859 S. Yellowstone Highway, Suite 1201 in Rexburg.
The agency offers “more coverage options from top insurers for your home, auto and other insurance needs,” a company news release said. The agency has customized home, flood, auto, boat, condo, renters, personal articles, RV, motorcycle and umbrella insurance policies from numerous insurance companies, the release said. Its hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday by appointment.
“We have always been an entrepreneurial family, and our hunt for an opportunity to provide a valuable experience and product to our community in Idaho is what led us to Brightway,” said Mike Thompson in the release. “As insurance agency owners, we look forward to providing world-class customer service and leverage the Brightway system to provide the best products to meet our customers’ needs.”
Readers’ Choice nominations continue through Friday The Post Register’s annual “Readers’ Choice” Awards contest is underway.
Readers can nominate their favorite businesses and people for the awards until Friday.
The businesses and people with the most nominations in each category will move on to the voting round. Readers can vote from April 29 through May 22.
Winners will be announced at a special ceremony the week of June 21.
There is no fee to participate.
The nomination form can be found at postregister.com/contests/.
Business After HoursThe Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s April Business After Hours will be held with the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 301 S. Boulevard.
Ribbon cuttings The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold the following ribbon cuttings:
• Synergy One Lending Ribbon Cutting, noon, Thursday, 1970 E. 17th St., Suite 205
• Advance Auto Parts Ribbon Cutting, noon, Friday, 2275 E. 17th St.
• Community Family Clinic Pharmacy, 12:30 p.m., Friday, 2100 Alan St.
• Idaho Falls Power Paine Substation, 2:30 p.m., April 28, 5995 N. River Road
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.