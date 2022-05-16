Iron Horse RV and Trailers opens in Rexburg
Eastern Idaho’s newest RV dealership, Iron Horse RV and Trailers has opened at 1076 S 12th W. in Rexburg, just off exit 332.
The dealership carries RVs from manufacturers such as Thor, Featherlite and Riverside as well as a large selection of cargo trailers geared toward hauling off-road vehicles.
Iron Horse RV and Trailers is owned by Ball Ventures LLC, and various partners, a news release said.
“We are grateful to work with an exceptional team to open Iron Horse RV and Trailers,” said Cortney Liddiard, CEO of Ball Ventures, in the release. “This new RV dealership is a tremendous addition to Rexburg and to the entire southeast Idaho region.
“Iron Horse RV and Trailers has first-class sales, service, and parts departments that will provide a unique experience for customers.”
The dealership’s website is ironhorservandtrailers.com and its phone number is 208-228-0040.
Bank of Idaho to purchase five branches in eastern Washington
Idaho Falls-based Bank of Idaho has entered into a purchase agreement with Seattle-based HomeStreet Inc. to acquire an eastern Washington branch network.
Bank of Idaho will acquire five branches in Spokane, Kennewick, Dayton, Yakima and Sunnyside, Washington, a bank news release said. HomeStreet will continue to operate dozens of branches across the West.
“Bank of Idaho’s roots serving communities across the Western landscape make it a perfect fit in Eastern Washington,” Bank of Idaho President and CEO Jeff Newgard said in the release.
The transaction is expected to close on or before Aug. 1.
For information, visit bankofidaho.com.
Grand Targhee’s summer season opens June 17
Grand Targhee’s opening day for its summer season is just a month away.
The resort’s “world-class trail system” provides access to more than 70 miles of hiking and biking trails, a resort news release said. Part of that trail system includes Grand Targhee’s “award-winning bike park” that has more than 17 miles of lift-served downhill trails, the release said. The trail system offers challenges to riders, whether they’re beginners or advanced. The resort also offers a bike school for new riders where professional instructors offer one-on-one lessons.
Other activities at the resort include a climbing wall, bungee trampoline, nature center, and guided hikes with the resort naturalist.
Visitors also can book a horseback ride with Havaland’s Western Adventures. Its trail ride will wind through open meadows of wildflowers and Aspen Groves and offer “amazing views” of the Grand Targhee Resort and the Teton Valley, the release said.
The resort also is home to the 18-hole Grand Targhee Disc Golf Course that plays through rolling aspen meadows at 8,000 feet.
Those seeking a more laid back outing can take a scenic chair ride to the top of Fred’s Mountain and enjoy spectacular views of the Tetons.
For information, visit grandtarghee.com.
Utah awards IT service contract to Idaho firm
CRI Advantage, an information technology (IT) services provider, was awarded a five-year IT Support Services contract with the State of Utah, Division of Technology Services.
CRI is headquartered in Boise with lead offices in Idaho Falls and in Reston, Virginia, a company news release said.
Under this State of Utah Cooperative Contract, CRI will be eligible to provide IT Support Services to all State of Utah government agencies, colleges, universities, school districts and other public entities, the release said.
For information, visit criadvantage.com.
