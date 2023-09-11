Open sign for Shoptalk online
Idaho Central opens Rigby branchIdaho Central Credit Union has opened a branch at 432 Farnsworth Way in Rigby.

ICCU, the state’s largest credit union, operates 55 branches across 26 cities in two states.


