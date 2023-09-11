Idaho Central opens Rigby branchIdaho Central Credit Union has opened a branch at 432 Farnsworth Way in Rigby.
ICCU, the state’s largest credit union, operates 55 branches across 26 cities in two states.
“This Rigby branch has a modern and inviting space that allows for several teller stations, financial service officers, and two private offices,” an ICCU news release said. “The architectural features include a well-insulated design, energy-efficient HVAC system, and natural lighting. It has two double stacked lanes with one ATM lane for quick drive-thru transactions.”
From now until Oct. 31, members visiting the branch can be entered to win a 2023 Polaris Sportsman ATV.
“We’re so excited to welcome our Rigby branch into the Idaho Central family,” Branch Manager Maribel Flores said in the release. “We look forward to serving this community with a smile and a passion for helping our members achieve financial success!”
For information on this branch, or for questions about Idaho Central Credit Union, call 800-456-5067.
Teton Overland show
The second annual Teton Overland Show will be held Sept. 15 through Sept. 17 at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive.
Motor Trend magazine describes overlanding as a combination of remote travel, off-roading and camping. The magazine said, “overlanding’s origins date back to the early 1900s when Australia began to establish routes for long-distance travel within the continent.”
Idaho’s largest overland show features 150 exhibitor spots and will include in-show camping, the opportunity to meet industry leaders face-to-face, product demonstrations, trail runs, classes, raffles, live music and happy hours nightly.
General admission day pass $10; weekend pass $25, in-show camping $75, in-show camping, passenger add-on $35
For tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/teton-overland-show-2023-tickets-546294801457.
For information, go to tetonoverlandshow.com.
Business After Hours
Bank of Commerce will play host to the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event for September.
The networking event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at 375 N. Yellowstone Highway.
Ribbon cuttings
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold the following ribbon-cutting ceremony in September:
• Teton Overland Show, 10 a.m., Sept. 15, The Waterfront, 1220 Event Center Drive
• Exit Strategy Escape Rooms, noon, Sept, 15, 565 1st St.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The business briefs report on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.
