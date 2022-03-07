Bank of Idaho tops Idaho Business Review reader pollBank of Idaho was recently chosen as “top winner, Best Community Bank,” in the Idaho Business Review 2022 Reader Rankings poll, as well as “winner” in the Best Mortgage Company category.
The poll results were announced in a bank news release.
“This honor goes right to the heart of my Bank of Idaho teams. We are incredibly pleased and humbled by this vote of confidence from the Idaho communities we serve,” bank President and CEO Jeff Newgard said in the release.
Each year, the Idaho Business Review conducts its Reader Rankings survey. The top three winners in each category are listed in the annual Reader Rankings publication; this year’s edition published Friday.
Forbes names Melaleuca one of America’s best employersFor the third consecutive year, Forbes has listed Melaleuca on its list of America’s Best Employers and ranked it as one of the nation’s best companies to work for.
Out of 200,000 midsize companies across the nation, Forbes has consistently ranked Melaleuca as one of the top employers in America, a Melaleuca news release said.
“Our dedicated, hard-working team of employees are who have built this company and made it such a great success,” Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot said in the release.
In its research to identify America’s best employers, Forbes hired a market research firm to conduct a nationwide study that interviewed 60,000 Americans. Forbes also ranked Melaleuca on its list of America’s Best Employers for Women in 2021 as well as its Best Employers by State in 2020 and 2021, the release said.
Melaleuca, which provides more than 450 wellness products in the categories of nutrition, personal care, home cleaning and cosmetics, generates over $2 billion in annual revenue and has more than 2 million households that shop with the company each month, the release said.
Melaleuca offers a variety of benefits such as health, dental and vision insurance, a 401(K) program with employer match, paid vacation and more, the release said. The company also provides longevity bonuses — paying $5,000 to an employee on their five-year anniversary, $10,000 at 10 years, $15,000 at 15 years, $33,000 ($20,000 net) at 20 years, $25,000 at 25 years, $30,000 at 30 years and $35,0000 at 35 years.
Idaho Central named Idaho’s top SBA lenderIdaho Central Credit Union was named the No. 1 SBA Lender in Idaho based on the greatest number of loans completed and the number of loans funded, according to U.S. Small Business Administration’s lender rankings for the 2021 fiscal year.
Idaho Central processed the most 7(a) and 504 third-party loans last year in the SBA Boise District, a credit union news release said.
The Small Business Administration works with lenders across the country to obtain funding for businesses through different types of loans, the release said. Once a business’s requirements have been met, the lender provides the loan, which is then guaranteed by the SBA.
“We recognize how important small businesses are to our community and why helping these businesses with their financial needs is critical to keeping their doors open and retaining jobs,” Lance Hatzenbeller, the credit union’s senior vice president of Commercial Services, said in the release.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.