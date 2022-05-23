Rexburg-based company wins $50Kin Bloomberg TV’s ‘2 Minute Drill’
Adam Stock, founder of Cargo Made-EZ, took home $50,000 as the winner of the third season of Bloomberg Television Network’s “2 Minute Drill.”
“2 Minute Drill,” hosted by investor David Meltzer, features five contestants who have two minutes to make a successful pitch to a panel of judges, with $50,000 being awarded to the winner, a Zions Bank news release said.
Stock previously had won the 2021 Boise Entrepreneur Week pitch competition, which automatically qualified him to participate in the third season finals of “2 Minute Drill,” the release said.
During his pitch, Stock demonstrated his motorized strap system that integrates into truck beds and flatbed trailers to help prevent theft, liability and cargo damage. He explained that in the United States, more than 200,000 accidents occur from failing to secure a load, causing an average loss of more than $15,000 per incident. He closed his pitch by sharing his vision to work directly with truck manufacturers and integrate into cargo fleets for companies such as Home Depot, Lowes and U-Haul, the release said.
“Winning this season’s ‘2 Minute Drill’ will help scale my company through funding manufacturing equipment and CAD software,” Stock said in the release. “I am grateful to Boise Entrepreneur Week for providing an incredible opportunity to position my company for success.”
Next Chamber Academy session is June 28
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is taking registration for its Chamber Academy classes.
Class topics include:
• Hiring strategies that lead to success
• Marketing your small business
• Cybersecurity essentials for small business
• Human resources essentials for small business
• Sales fundamentals
• Business culture and ethics for success
Member pricing is $25 per class or $125 for all classes. Nonmember pricing is $30 per class and $175 for all classes.
Each person that attends five or more classes will receive an official Chamber Academy certificate.
Upcoming classes run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 28, Aug. 23, Oct. 25 and Dec. 20.
For information, call 208-523-1010 or go online to idahofallschamber.com.
Peaches’ Grooming Parlor named to best groomers lists
Peaches’ Grooming Parlor, 1585 Hollipark Drive, has recently been honored as Idaho’s best dog and pet groomer by two different websites.
The site Best Things in Idaho ranked Peaches at No. 1 on its list of “The 10 Best Dog Groomers in Idaho” and the site HappyDoggo.com ranked Peaches at No. 12 nationally on its list of “Dog Grooming Near Me – The 50 Best Spots In America.”
Peaches’ Grooming Parlor has served the Idaho Falls area for more 40 years, according to an emailed statement from the Parlor.
“We feel very honored to receive this recognition,” owner Chaz Houpt said in the email.
Business After Hours
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s June Business After Hours event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 16 at Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 777 Bannock Ave. in Fort Hall.
Out of the Box Lunch.
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Out of the Box Lunch for June will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. June 7 at The Westbank, 525 River Parkway.
Costs is $15 for chamber members and $18 for nonmembers.
Ribbon cuttings
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold the following ribbon-cutting ceremonies in June:
• Mountain River IV, Health & Wellness, noon, June 1, 1306 E. 17th St.
• Snake River Physical Therapy, noon, June 2, 620 S. Woodruff Ave.
