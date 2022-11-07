Bingham Healthcare receives grant, donation for new simulation lab
Medical staff at Bingham Healthcare soon will benefit from access to an updated education space and life-like simulation manikins made possible through a grant from MJ Murdock Charitable Trust of Vancouver, Washington, and contributions by the Bingham Health Care Foundation, a hospital news release said.
The MJ Murdock Charitable Trust gave Bingham Healthcare $150,500 toward the updated education area and the new simulation manikins, which have been ordered. The simulation manikins, some of the most advanced and life-like available, can replicate a heartbeat, breathing patterns, and even react to medications, the release said.
The manikins also can simulate numerous diseases and conditions and respond to treatments, the release said. Such functions allow medical staff to practice common tasks such as monitoring blood pressure or responding to complications such as cardiac arrest. Medical staff also can practice other essential activities on the manikins, including needle sticks, chest compressions, inserting breathing tubes, delivering babies, examining lung functions, and even performing tracheotomies.
Medical staff also can practice for routine care and medical emergencies in a newly updated and furnished education area, the release said. This technology enables physicians, nurses, and advanced practitioners to be prepared for various medical situations. The education area is under construction and will be fully functional in 2023, the release said.
“We are always looking for ways to be the region’s most trusted resource for improving quality of life” said Taylor Becerra, Bingham Healthcare’s Simulation Lab coordinator in the release. “And the simulation lab will assist our medical staff to provide the highest quality of care available.”
War Bonnet Round Up wins regional award
The War Bonnet Round Up, Idaho’s oldest rodeo, has been voted as 2022’s Best Medium Rodeo in Idaho for the PRCA Wilderness Circuit.
Members of the city of Idaho Falls War Bonnet Round Up Advisory Committee received the award at the 2022 PRCA Wilderness Circuit Finals in Heber City, Utah, on Saturday. The award recognizes the War Bonnet Round Up’s standing as the state’s overall medium-sized rodeo favorite among contestants, contractors and officials alike, a city news release said.
“This award would not be possible without our amazing staff, volunteers and committee members who put on this incredible event for our community,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm, in the release. “We also appreciate the recognition from the Wilderness Circuit and hope to wow the rodeo community again in 2023.”
In 2021 the rodeo received a surprise induction into the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame.
Out of the Box Lunch
Envision Your Purpose, Inland Scuba Inc., Miracle Ear, Rainbow International Restoration, Vulpine Marketing, and Yoga Wellness Connection! will be present at the December Out of the Box Lunch networking event. The lunch will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at The Westbank, 525 River Parkway.
Attendees are invited to join in the holiday fun by wearing their favorite Christmas sweater.
Cost is $15 for chamber members and $18 for nonmembers.
Tickets are available on the Chamber’s website, idahofallschamber.com.
Ribbon cuttings
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold the following ribbon-cutting ceremonies in November and December:
• Community Youth in Action Safety Prevention & Resource Center, noon, Nov. 10, 574 4th St.
• Festival of Trees, 11 a.m., Nov. 14, 640 E Elva St.
• Pure Infusion, 5 p.m., Nov. 15, 2375 E. Sunnyside Road #F
• The Beautiful People Permanent Makeup and Beauty Services, noon, Nov. 18, 445 W. 17th St.
• Mountain America Center, 11 a.m., Nov. 28, 1690 Event Center Drive
• Seger Built Sign Co., noon, Dec. 8, 10245 N. Dozer Dr. Suite 1, Ucon
• Fuel’d Apparel & Design, noon, Dec. 13, 3460 E. Leihm Lane
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The business briefs report on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.