Open sign for Shoptalk online
Getty Images

Luxury RV park to celebrate grand openingIdaho Falls Luxury RV Park, which bills itself as the only luxury RV park in eastern Idaho, will celebrate its grand opening later this month with an invitation-only event.

The year-round park, located at 3000 S. Yellowstone Highway south of South Tourist Park, offers 59 “large paved RV sites” with full hookups, including water, electric, high-speed Wi-Fi and sewer connections, a news release said.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.