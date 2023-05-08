Luxury RV park to celebrate grand openingIdaho Falls Luxury RV Park, which bills itself as the only luxury RV park in eastern Idaho, will celebrate its grand opening later this month with an invitation-only event.
The year-round park, located at 3000 S. Yellowstone Highway south of South Tourist Park, offers 59 “large paved RV sites” with full hookups, including water, electric, high-speed Wi-Fi and sewer connections, a news release said.
The gated park’s amenities include a laundromat, private bathrooms, two dedicated pickleball courts, a dog park and direct access to the River Walk. The park also has 10 “SprinterLand” spots targeted to those traveling in adventure vans or with small teardrop trailers. The “SprinterLand” spots feature covered 12-foot by 12-foot outdoor casitas that include privacy walls, overhead heaters and lighting, a masonry back wall with charcoal barbecues and electric outlets.
“Our aim is to create a welcoming and comfortable environment for all of our guests …,” park owner Randy Sebastian said in the release. “It has been a collaboration of so many professionals in this area and we are really proud of it.”
Rates start at $100 a night, according to the park’s website.
Wright Physical Therapy opens fifth eastern Idaho locationWright Physical Therapy has opened a new clinic at 2194 Snake River Parkway, Suite 102, in Idaho Falls. It is the company’s fifth clinic in eastern Idaho.
Wright Physical Therapy also has offices in the Treasure Valley and the Magic Valley.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the new location will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 30
For information about Wright Physical Therapy, go to wrightpt.com.
Rexburg Chamber ForumThe Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Chamber Forum at noon Wednesday in the Chamber Conference Room, 167 W. Main St., Suite 2.
The speaker will be Tom Thomson from BBSI, a business management solutions provider that specializes in human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting.
For information, call 208-356-5700
Ribbon cuttingsThe Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold the following ribbon-cutting ceremony this month:
• Idaho Canvas Products, noon, Friday, 3230 N. Boeing St.
• Croft Chiropractic, noon, May 16, 661 S. Woodruff Ave.
• Salvation Army’s 125th Anniversary, noon, May 17, 605 N. Boulevard
Submit newsSubmit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The business briefs report on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.