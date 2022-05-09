Disconnect Spa opens in Idaho Falls
Disconnect Spa, which offers services ranging from cryotherapy to sensory deprivation tanks, has opened in Idaho Falls.
Its location is 3960 S. 25th East, Suite 9, and it is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, according to its website. The spa is closed Monday and Tuesday.
Clients can access the sensory deprivation tanks, which feature water heated to body temperature and saturated with Epsom salt for rates starting at $50 for one person for 30 minutes.
Rates for professional therapeutic massage, including Swedish/relaxation, trigger point, acupressure, myo-facial, reflexology, neuromuscular and other basic massage principles, start at $45 for 30 minutes for one person.
Cryotherapy rates start at $45 for a singles session and mineral soaking spas (hot tubs) are available for $40 an hour for up to four people.
For information, call 208-881-5737, email disconnectspa@gmail.com or go online to disconnectspa.com.
Westmark receives national award
Westmark Credit Union has earned the 2022 America Saves Designation of Savings Excellence award, given to financial institutions that “created measurable impact and displayed exceptional achievement during the annual America Saves Week campaign,” a credit union news release said.
Westmark was one of six banks and seven credit unions honored with this distinction out of nearly 3,100 participating organizations of America Saves Week, which took place Feb 21-25, the release said. It was the fourth straight year that Westmark received the award.
During the America Saves Week time frame, participating financial institutions helped to encourage nearly 415,000 individuals to deposit more than $1.1 billion into new and existing savings accounts and establish automatic savings, the release said.
Business After Hours
Arcane Marketing will host the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours for May at Bob’s Indoor Golf, 2249 E 17th St. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 19.
Ribbon cuttings
Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold the following ribbon-cutting ceremonies this month:
• Pick PT Physical Therapy, noon, May 24, 711 Rigby Lake Drive, Suite 102, Rigby
• Harry Ritchie’s Jewelers, noon, 2300 E 17th St., Suite 1131, May 25
• Reinhart Splash Pad, noon, Reinhart Park, 1055 Washburn Ave., May 31
Chamber Golf Tournament set for May 20
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Scramble for Commerce Golf Tournament will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20 at the Idaho Falls Country Club, 11611 Country Club Drive.
For information, call 208-523-1010.
Out of the Box Lunch
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Out of the Box Lunch for June will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at The Westbank, 525 River Parkway.
Costs is $15 for chamber members and $18 for nonmembers.
