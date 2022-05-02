Reed’s Dairy offers ‘sustainable’ options
Reed’s Dairy is offering sustainable options for customers.
A company news release said the effort includes glass-bottled milk, grocery home delivery and partnering with local businesses to help the environment by reducing plastic and cutting carbon dioxide emissions.
The release said the average American family drinks 72 gallons of milk a year, and while many plastic milk jugs can be recycled, reducing the impact plastic has in the environment helps efforts to reduce the carbon footprint.
Delivering products to customers’ doors is another step toward sustainability, the release said. A 2013 university study found that using a grocery delivery service can cut carbon dioxide emissions by at least half when compared with individual household trips to the store, the release said. Trucks filled to capacity that deliver to customers clustered in neighborhoods produced the most savings in carbon dioxide emissions.
Reed’s Dairy offers weekly home delivery to customers in Idaho Falls featuring its farm-fresh dairy products in addition to grocery products from local business partners including Cox’s honey and High Desert Butter, Z House Meats and Downtown Bread, the release said.
For information, visit reedsdairy.com.
Idaho Falls Community Hospital earns higher trauma designation
Idaho Falls Community Hospital is now a designated Level III Trauma Center.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare gave the hospital its new, higher trauma designation after the hospital demonstrated its ability to provide the community with prompt, lifesaving care, the release said. With the designation Idaho Falls Community Hospital can care for more critical patients.
“We have worked hard to ensure we have all of the training and equipment necessary to quickly assess our patients, perform emergency operations and resuscitation, stabilize those who are injured and provide follow up care in our ICU,” said Casey Jackman, the hospital’s COO in the release. “Our Level III Trauma Certification lets the community know they are in good hands when they come to us for treatment.”
As a Level III Trauma Center, emergency physicians are at the hospital 24 hours a day, the release said. Surgeons and anesthesiologists also are always available.
The state Department of Health and Welfare oversees trauma designations as part of Idaho’s Time Sensitive Emergency System program. Hospitals must undergo a rigorous review process and site inspection in order to earn certifications, the release said.
Idaho Falls Community Hospital’s emergency department is open 24 hours a day 365 days a year, so patients can receive care whenever they need it. The hospital has more than 80 in-patient rooms, including a 16-bed intensive care unit.
Madison Memorial Hospital achieves Pathway To Excellence designation
Madison Memorial Hospital has been awarded the Pathway to Excellence designation.
The hospital in a news release called the designation “one of the most prestigious, hard-to-earn, coveted credentials in the health care industry.” The designation came after nearly three years of “intensive efforts,” culminating in an application process with a post-application survey, the release said. Madison Memorial the first Pathway-to-Excellence certified organization in the state.
The designation is a global credential that highlights “an organization’s commitment to creating a healthy work environment where nurses are empowered and valued,” the release said.
“This designation would not have come to pass without the individual contributions offered every day at Madison Memorial,” Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Kevin McEwan said in the release. “We thank our nurses for making our organization the great place it is, and for cultivating efforts to continually improve our patients’ experience and quality of care.”
For information on the Pathway to Excellence program, go to nursingworld.org/pathway.
Visiting Angels ranked among nation’s best home care agencies
Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho has been ranked as the 47th best home care agency from more than 3,500 agencies across the nation by Home Care Pulse.
Home Care Pulse is the leading industry research firm in quality assurance for home care, a Visiting Angels news release said.
“We are so grateful of our senior community and amazing Angels for providing the valuable feedback that earned us this distinction,” said W. Scott Holmes, Owner/CEO of Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho, in the release. “Maintaining a high level quality of care during these challenging times has certainly been more difficult, but this amazing team stepped it up to make sure our seniors are safe, healthy and happy.”
Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho opened its doors in 2015. It offers seniors and their families a companion-based home care solution in which seniors can select a designated “angel,” avoiding a shuffle of caregivers for home visits, the release said.
For information, call 208-529-2734 or go to visitingangels.com/easternidaho.