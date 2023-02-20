INL drives toward Net-Zero with new electric bus
Idaho National Laboratory has added its first electric motor coach, marking a milestone in its efforts to reach Net-Zero greenhouse gas emissions.
INL has a fleet of about 85 motor coaches that safely transport more than 1,600 employees to their work locations each workday at the Department of Energy’s desert site west of Idaho Falls and home again, a lab news release said. Part of the lab’s plan to eliminate or offset the sum of its carbon emissions by 2031 involves converting the lab’s bus fleet to electric or hydrogen power, the release said.
INL plans to purchase six electric motor coaches by 2026 and has approved nearly $2 million to add motor coach charging stations.
Motor Coach Industries, a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., built the bus for INL.
The vehicle benefited from a long-standing collaboration between NFI and the laboratory, the release said. In 2019, an INL team helped New Flyer of America Inc., another NFI subsidiary, validate the performance of its battery technology by charging its 60-foot transit bus with a 350-kilowatt high-power charging station. MCI also helped design a solar-powered ventilation system for the INL fleet that can save upward of 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel per year, the release said.
INL researchers are currently working with the lab’s Fleet Services department to demonstrate best practices for other municipalities and organizations looking to adopt electric buses.
“We’re working with the advanced vehicle test group on where to locate chargers and, based on the existing route, how many electric buses could we operate while meeting our criteria for evacuations and winter storms,” said Ira Pray, INL Mission Support Services director, in the release.
The range for the new electric motor coach’s 544-kilowatt-hour battery is about 200 miles. Each bus travels from 70 to 100 miles each day.
“This electric motor coach is a big victory for INL’s Net-Zero efforts,” said Jhansi Kandasamy, INL’s Net-Zero Program executive director, in the release. “It’s a symbol for the entire laboratory of what we must accomplish over the next decade to reach zero greenhouse gas emissions.”
Fall River Electric pays out another $1.5M to customers
Fall River Electric Cooperative will pay out $1.5 million this month in the form of an Instant Owner Rebate to customers of the cooperative.
The Fall River board wanted to return current profits, referred to as margins, to all the co-op’s owner-members, a co-op news release said.
The payout is on top of the $2.6 million plus paid out to customers in December through the co-op’s annual Patronage Capital program, meaning the co-op has now distributed more than $4.1 million dollars within less than 60 days, the release said. February’s disbursement is to those customers that purchased power last year while the December payments were to members of the co-op that purchased power back in 2004 to early 2005.
The patronage capital program is where extra revenues over the cost of operations is then disbursed to its owner-members on an approximate 20-year cycle, the release said.
The amount of each rebate is based on how much each owner-member paid for electricity in 2022 and is being provided as a credit on their February statements.
For information visit fallriverelectric.com.
Rexburg Area Chamber Forum
The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a legislative video conference with state Reps. Jon Weber and Britt Raybould and state Sen. Doug Ricks on Wednesday and again on March 15.
The trio will provide updates from the 2023 legislative session, a chamber announcement said. The events will be held at noon at the Sugar-Salem School District office, 105 W. Center St., in Sugar City.
Ribbon cutting
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold the following ribbon-cutting ceremony next week:
• A Cut Above the Falls, noon, March 1, 1230 N. Skyline Drive.
Out of the Box LunchThe Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold its March Out of the Box Lunch at noon, March 7, at 525 River Parkway.
Featured guests include 7K Metals, American Family Insurance, Bank of Commerce, Club Apple, Eastern Idaho Workforce Training Center, Idaho Falls Employmment Health Clinic and Keller Williams Realty East Idaho.
For information, visit idahofallschamber.com.
