Fall River Electric to host Energy Expo
Fall River Electric Cooperative’s annual Energy Expo and business meeting for owner-members will be held Saturday in Ashton at North Fremont High School.
The expo will highlight the co-op’s achievements from the past year.
Fall River Electric Cooperative, first established in 1938 by Ashton-area farm families, now has more than 15,000 members and nearly 20,000 meters that receive power transmitted over 2,600 miles of lines, a co-op news release said. Fall River Electric’s service area includes all of Teton Valley, Island Park, West Yellowstone and rural portions of Fremont, Madison, and Jefferson counties.
The Energy Expo is a free event for all Fall River Electric customers. A free breakfast of pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, and a beverage will be served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. inside North Fremont High School. The first 350 members attending will receive a free water bottle with a three-level solar powered light plus a free energy conservation kit which includes eight LED bulbs and a surge protector, the release said. The event also will feature kids’ activities including bucket truck rides, bounce houses, a climbing wall, and a number of STEM (science, technology, engineering & math) activities.
In other co-op news, its Fall River Helping Hands received the Paul J. Raver Community Service Award from the Northwest Public Power Association.
The award is presented to an electric system for “leadership in enhancing the role of achieving community betterment of a local area or a region,” a co-op news release said.
Fall River Electric Cooperative created Fall River Helping Hands as a separate 501©3 nonprofit organization in 2010. The program collects donations from Fall River customers to provide emergency energy assistance to other members who have an urgent need for help, a release said. The program provides assistance to members in several ways, ranging from a credit on their electric power or propane bill to direct payments to suppliers for firewood or other emergency heating needs. Over the last 12 years, Helping Hands has distributed more than $330,000 to 871 customer households, the release said.
EIRMC Women’s Center, Progressive Care Unit honored
Nurses at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center were recently recognized with the HCA Healthcare Unit of Distinction Award for driving excellence in clinical care. The company employees more than 93,000 nurses.
Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is EIRMC’s parent company. It operates 182 hospitals and more than 2,300 health care sites in 20 states and the United Kingdom, according to its website.
EIRMC’s Women & Infants Center was named a Unit of Distinction, while the 4th Floor Progressive Care Unit earned an honorable mention, a hospital news release said.
The Unit of Distinction program recognizes nursing teams that “demonstrate outstanding performance in delivering compassionate, high quality patient care,” the release said.
“The Unit of Distinction Award is given only to the highest-performing nursing units in HCA Healthcare,” Chief Nursing Officer Brandi Allred said in the release. “We are excited to have so many of our extraordinary caregivers recognized for their commitment to nursing excellence.”
Ribbon cuttings
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold the following ribbon-cutting ceremony this month:
• Marco’s Pizza, 3 p.m., Thursday, 2729 E. Sunnyside Road, Ammon
• Yellowstone Bear World’s new exhibit “Jurassic Creek,” noon, Saturday, 6010 S. Bear World Road, Rexburg
• The Buzz Factory, noon, June 22, 751 Capital Ave.
• MAE Management, noon, June 23, 425 River Parkway
• Hamlet Homes Elim Estates, 1 p.m., June 23, 4707 E. Iona Road
• Superior Physical Therapy, noon, June 27, 1680 1st St.
• The Bassic Trainor, 11:30 a.m., June 29, 2296 N. Yellowstone Highway, Suite 310
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The business briefs report on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.
