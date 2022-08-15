Boise Entrepreneur Week grows in scope, prizes
Boise Entrepreneur Week officials have announced the annual event will provide more than $300,000 in funding.
Aside from cash prizes for winners and runners-up, Connetic Ventures will select an applicant from the main pitch competition, Trailmix or Hacking for Homebuilding to offer $100,000 in equity funding.
The cash prizes for Trailmix were increased to $50,000 for the grand prize winner and $10,000 for the runner-up. And, event officials announced, if fundraising goals are met before the event, the grand prize for Trailmix and the main pitch competition will be increased to $100,000.
The registration deadline also was extended to Sept. 9.
The Trailmix pitch competition, presented by Albertsons, helps food and beverage startups take their products from the farmers market to the supermarket, an event news release said. The grand prize winner will receive a cash prize and shelf space at Albertsons Broadway store in Boise, with the potential for expansion into other regional stores if sales are strong, the release said. Trailmix applications are being accepted online at boiseentrepreneurweek.org until Sept. 9.
Past winners include Blackfoot-based Cocoa Bombs, which “provides a creative alternative to ordinary hot chocolate powder mixes,” an event news release said. Cocoa Bombs was the 2021 runner-up.
Hacking for Homebuilding, presented by Boise State University’s Venture College and College of Engineering, allows participants to form teams, choose a problem provided by homebuilding partners, and propose a solution in the form of a new venture, the release said. Cash prizes totaling $40,000 will be awarded. Applications are being accepted at boisestate.edu/venturecollege/hacking-for-homebuilding until Sept. 15.
Additionally, more than $40,000 will be awarded during the following pitch competitions:
• Cybersecurity Entrepreneur Challenge, presented by Boise State University’s Venture College and the Institute for Pervasive Cybersecurity, allows participants to form teams, choose a problem provided by industry partners, and propose a solution in the form of a new venture. Applications are due Oct. 6 at boisestate.edu/venturecollege/cyber_entreprenuer_challenge.
• Elevator Pitch Competition, presented by University of Idaho, allows participants to share product ideas or a startup plan at any stage of development. Advance registration is not required.
• Youth Innovation Challenge allows students to propose solutions to real-world problems facing Idaho. Students may participate by forming teams during the event and submitting a video pitch by Nov. 23. Advance registration is not required.
I.F. Chamber announces Distinguished Under 40 nominations
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Distinguished Under 40 Awards until Sep. 5.
The annual Distinguished Under 40 awards program honors 10 young professionals “who have gone above and beyond to accomplish great things in their careers, community, and education,” a chamber news release said.
To be considered for the award, young professionals must be nominated by co-workers, managers, and business associates. For information, call 208-523-1010.
August Business After Hours
Allied Business Solutions will host this month’s Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours.
The event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at 1355 Northgate Mile.
Ribbon cuttings
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold the following ribbon-cutting ceremonies in August:
• Christensen Insurance Agency, noon, Aug. 25, 2296 N. Yellowstone Highway
• Club Apple Fitness Foundry, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25, 2030 Jennie Lee Drive.
• Enhanced Aesthetix, noon, Aug. 26, 2431 Jafer Court
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.