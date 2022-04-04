4th of July parade registration opensThe Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is accepting registration for the 2022 Independence Day parade with the theme “Let Freedom Ring!”
Blue Cross of Idaho is the title sponsor of the parade to be held starting at 9 a.m. July 4.
Registration closes May 31. All entries should include or represent the parade theme “Let Freedom Ring!,” the chamber’s website said.
Parade entry fees are $200 per entry or $150 for nonprofit entries. Sponsorship levels start at $800.
A mandatory parade entry meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 9 at The Westbank, 525 River Parkway.
Complete parade rules and guidelines can be found at idahofallschamber.com/parade/.
Post Register ‘Readers’ Choice’ awards contest gets underway The Post Register’s annual “Readers’ Choice” awards contest kicks off Wednesday.
Readers can nominate their favorite businesses and people for the awards from April 6 through April 22.
The businesses and people with the most nominations in each category will move on to the voting round. Readers can vote from April 29 through May 22.
Winners will be announced at a special ceremony the week of June 21.
There is no fee to participate.
The nomination form will be live online beginning April 6 and found at postregister.com/contests/.
Where is the Easter Bunny?Idaho Falls Downtown Development will host a free Easter-themed downtown hide-and-seek adventure from noon to 3 p.m. April 16.
Downtown Development is hiding 24 bunnies in the downtown shops. Hide-and-seek participants will need to gather at the Civitan Plaza at the corner of B Street and Park Avenue to receive a map. Once they have found all the bunnies, participants will then go to Weebee Toys, 492 Shoup Ave., where they can pick out a prize and meet the Easter Bunny.
Business After HoursThe Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s March Business After Hours will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 21 at the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen, 301 S. Boulevard.
Ribbon cuttings• Advance Auto Parts, noon, April 22, 2275 E. 17th St.
• Idaho Falls Power Paine Substation, 2:30 p.m., April 28, 5995 N. River Road
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.