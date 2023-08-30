Idaho technologies clinch five R&D 100 Awards
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – Five Idaho National Laboratory technologies earned 2023 R&D 100 Awards – marking another triumphant year for the laboratory.
The competition, now in its 61st year, celebrates technology innovations from across the public and private sectors. Winning an award is a prestigious distinction for inventors.
Laboratories and companies from 12 countries submitted nominations in 2023, and a panel of more than 50 industry-leading experts ranked entries on technical significance, uniqueness and applicability across industry, government and academia. Typically, the U.S. Department of Energy’s national laboratories have dozens of finalists every year.
INL has won more than 30 R&D 100 Awards since 2005.
Winning technologies led by INL:
Annotated Translated Disassembled Code (@DisCo)
Description: @DisCo is a scalable translated binary analysis platform that improves cyber defense by using machine learning and sophisticated visualization tools to reverse engineer firmware and malware binaries. The tool then translates these into intermediate languages that enable vulnerability discovery and code analysis.
Researchers: Jed Haile (co-principal investigator) and Rita Foster (co-principal investigator)
Cardinal: Accelerating Discovery in Fusion and Fission Energy*
Description: Cardinal is an open-source simulation software package that accelerates scientific discovery in nuclear fusion and fission energy, delivering state-of-the-art integration of scalable algorithms that enable first-of-a-kind scientific exploration. Cardinal is applicable to neutron transport, fluid flow, heat transfer, thermos-mechanics and material behavior on platforms ranging from laptops to extreme-scale computers.
Researchers: April Novak (Argonne National Laboratory principal investigator) and Derek Gaston (INL lead investigator)
*INL partnered with Argonne National Laboratory on this award nomination.
Cerberus
Description: United States government policy now calls for establishing a network of high-speed charging stations for electric vehicles. These charging stations handle a lot of energy and depend on the internet – a vector for criminals and national adversaries. Cerberus is anti-hacker hardware and software that protects equipment and the people using it.
Researchers: Kenneth Rohde (co-principal investigator), Barney Carlson (co-principal investigator), Sean Salinas and Matthew Crepeau.
Ether-based Aqueous Separation & Extraction (EASE)*
Description: EASE is an emerging technology to separate valuable mineral salts as solids from wastewater and dilute sources. This solvent-driven process significantly reduces the energy and chemicals used for water treatment and mineral recovery without creating a new waste stream.
Researchers: Aaron Wilson (co-principal investigator), Ikenna Nlebedim (Ames National Laboratory co-principal investigator), Caleb Stetson, Denis Prodius (Ames National Lab), Christopher Orme, Hyeonseok Lee and Ashini Jayasinghe.
*Ames National Laboratory is a partner.
RAVEN
Description: RAVEN is an open-source software platform that facilitates and enhances a variety of model exploration, risk analyses and design optimizations for nuclear reactors, energy grids and other complex systems.
Researchers: Diego Mandelli (co-principal investigator), Congjian Wang, (co-principal investigator), Paul Talbot, Joshua Cogliati, Mohammad Abdo, Dylan McDowell, Ramon Yoshiura and Robert Kinoshita
---
U-Haul truck sharing now available at Cash Car Buyers
U-Haul Co. of Idaho, Inc. is pleased to announce that Cash Car Buyers LLC signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Idaho Falls community.
Cash Car Buyers at 1991 N. Holmes Ave. will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.
Normal business hours are 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (360) 431-6633 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Idaho-Falls-ID-83401/053126/ today.
Cash Car Buyers owner Ryan Rosenbaum is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Bonneville County.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.
The local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises as there are no financial investments required to be a neighborhood dealer. These small businesses have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn more about the dealer program and how to join by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.
U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with photo feature and GPS. Trained Live Verify agents support customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.
---
