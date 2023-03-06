Nominations underway for SelectHealth Awards
SelectHealth, a nonprofit health plan, has opened applications for its Idaho SelectHealth Awards, which recognize local organizations building strong communities and helping those in need.
Applications are open through April 15, a SelectHealth news release said.
SelectHealth will pick 10 organizations to receive $5,000 apiece. Now in its 15th year, past SelectHealth Awards winners have represented a variety of causes, from food banks and mental health programs to senior services, and support for those experiencing homelessness, the release said.
Applications can me made online at selecthealthawards.org. Applications must be completed directly by organization, the release said.
YPN Social Night
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Network will hold its monthly social night on March 29 at Spitfire Pickleball.
The Young Professionals Network strives “to shape and develop the future of our business community, by supporting the growth of the emerging young professionals” in eastern Idaho, the chamber’s website said.
Members and interested parties are invited to an evening of networking, pickleball, refreshments and prizes at 6 p.m. at 3130 Spitfire St., the website said. Preregistration is required at idahofalls.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/4360.
Business of Distinction Awards
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Business of Distinction Awards ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. March 31, at 525 River Parkway.
The annual ceremony honors local businesses “who demonstrate profitability, fiscal responsibility, adequate capitalization, and positive contributions to the social and economic well-being of the community, and their industry category,” the chamber’s website said. “Businesses are also chosen because of their commitment to employee development, community outreach, and excellence in leadership.”
A Monday email from the chamber said nominations remain open. Nominations can be made at bit.ly/2023Distinction.
To register to attend the event, go to idahofalls.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/4354.
For information, call the chamber at 208-523-1010.
Rexburg Chamber Forum
The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce will host a legislative videoconference at noon, March 15.
State Reps. Jon Weber and Britt Raybould and state Sen. Doug Ricks will participate.
The videoconference will be streamed at the Sugar Salem District Office, 105 W. Center St., Sugar City.
Lunch is available for $10. RSVP by calling 208-356-5700 or emailing jeanine@rexburgchamber.com to order lunch.
Business After Hours
Big-D Construction will play host to the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours for March.
The event will take place at 5 p.m. March 16 at 925 S. Utah Ave.
Ribbon cutting
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold the following ribbon-cutting ceremony this month:
• The Healing Sanctuary, 4 p.m., March 17, 187 E. 13th St.
