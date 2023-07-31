Eastern Idaho Economic Summit is Aug. 11
Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho will host the Eastern Idaho Economic Summit from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at The Brickyard Event Center, 1025 S. Ammon Road.
REDI CEO Teresa McKnight will give the welcome and introduction beginning at 8 a.m.
Luiz Oliveira, lead associate economist with Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, will speak from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., giving a “National Overview of Economic and Financial Developments.”
Robert Spendlove, senior economist with Zion’s Bank, will speak from 9:30 to 10:30 on “An Economy in Transition.”
REDI Economic Analyst Jacob Ferris will speak from 10:30 to 10:50, offering a “Summation of Economic Impacts as a Guide to Moving Forward.”
Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Baker will give the closing remarks starting at 10:50 a.m.
Registration is required. RSVP by emailing kathleen@rediconnects.org.
For information, call 208-522-2014.
Greater Idaho Falls Transit announces after-hours service
The Greater Idaho Falls Transit (GIFT) on-demand service is offering an after-hours service.
GIFT is providing rides from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. The fare for the after-hours service from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. is $10 per ride, a city of Idaho Falls news release said. The discounted fares do not apply to the after-hours service.
The regular hours of operation will remain the same, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, when the demand for the service tapers back down, the release said. GIFT does not operate on Sunday. The cost for a ride during regular hours remains at $4 per ride, less for federally-recognized seniors and those with disabilities.
“Thanks to the tremendous amount of support and feedback from the community, we’re able to extend our evening service by a couple of hours a few days a week to better serve our customers’ needs,” GIFT Transit Coordinator Kade Marquez said in the release.
Users can schedule a ride using the GIFT On-demand app or by calling the phone center in advance at 208-999-GIFT (4438). The app is available for download on the Apple App Store or Google Play.
YPN Golf Tournament
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Network will play host to the YPN Golf Tournament from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, Pinecrest Golf Course.
To register, go to idahofalls.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/5496.
