Fall River Electric to host in-person Energy Expo
Fall River Electric Cooperative’s annual Energy Expo and business meeting for owner-members featuring the theme “Powering a Bright Future” is set for Saturday at Teton High School in Driggs.
The Energy Expo is a free event to all Fall River Electric customers. The event starts with a free breakfast of pancakes, eggs, bacon, hash browns and a beverage from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. inside the school. The event also will feature children’s activities including bucket truck rides, bounce houses, a climbing wall and a number of STEM (science, technology, engineering & math) activities, a company news release said.
Nearly two dozen vendor booths offering information and prizes will be on hand. Vendors include financial and health care providers, solar power companies as well as local governmental agencies.
Owner-members of the co-op will be finalizing the election of three board of director members from a field of six candidates during the annual business meeting of the cooperative that starts at 10 a.m. Members also will receive a report on the financial condition of the co-op they own.
Fall River Electric, which was established in 1938, has more than 14,000 members and more than 18,000 meters that receive power transmitted over 2,600 miles of lines. Its service area includes all of Teton Valley, Island Park, West Yellowstone, Montana, and rural portions of Fremont, Madison, and Jefferson counties.
For information visit, fallriverelectric.com.
BBQ restaurant opens on North Holmes
A pair of pitmasters with Texas connections have opened Hellfire BBQ at 645 N. Holmes. Ave.
Aaron McGregor grew up in Texas, and Brady Lawson also spent a couple years in the Lone Star State, which was long enough to develop a love of barbecue. The two met in college at Brigham Young University-Idaho.
The business originally started as caterer and special event barbecue vendor, but the pair decided to open a brick-and-mortar location this year.
At present, the business is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday but McGregor and Lawson plan to extend the restaurant’s operating hours as the business grows.
The menu included brisket, pulled pork, pork spare ribs, and smoked turkey breast, sold by the pound, as well as chopped brisket and pulled pork sandwiches and sides, including mac and cheese.
Information on the business can be at facebook.com/HFbbq/ or goodolbbq.com.
Chamber’s Summer Celebration set for Aug. 19
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold its inaugural Summer Celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 19 at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing.
The event will include food and beverages from Black Hawk BBQ, Yeti Jane Sips & Snacks and The Golden Crown Lounge as well as entertainment from Dalton Dummer and NW Country Dancer. There also will be dancing, a mechanical bull, a photobooth and contests and prizes.
Admission is $40 and tickets can be purchased on the Chamber’s website, idahofallschamber.com.
Chamber Academy session on cybersecurity is June 28
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is taking registration for its Chamber Academy class on cybersecurity.
The instructor is Mark Ball, of Sundance Consulting, who will discuss topics including: general security practices; ransomware, viruses and phishing; cloud vs. on-premise hardware/software; and backups.
Member pricing is $25 and nonmember pricing is $30.
The class runs from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 28 at 957 Pier View Drive.
For information, call 208-523-1010 or go online to idahofallschamber.com.
Ribbon cuttings
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold the following ribbon-cutting ceremonies in June:
• Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation, 12:30 p.m., June 10, 149 7th St.
• Mountain River IV, Health & Wellness, noon, June 15, 1306 E. 17th St.
• Miracle Ear, noon, June 17, 3405 Merlin Drive.
• Yoga Wellness Connection, noon, June 21, $51 River Parkway.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.