The Ashlar Group has acquired Rexburg-based Jeff’s Quality Cleaners with plans to expand its workforce by 50% by next spring.
The acquisition was funded by an SBA 7(a) loan through Zions Bank, which announced the move in a news release.
Jeff’s Quality Cleaners has locations in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Pocatello and Rigby, according to its website.
The company, managed by CEO Jace Stocker, will expand its client base of eastern Idaho commercial accounts from Pocatello to Island Park, the release said.
“I am thrilled to continue Jeff’s Quality Cleaners’ legacy of providing excellent service to eastern Idaho residents,” Stocker said in the release. “I look forward to creating new jobs and economic opportunities in the communities we serve.”
A veteran entrepreneur, Stocker intends to grow the carpet cleaning company and offer new services, including exterior cleaning and power washing, the release said.
Big-D Construction earns Great Place to Work certification
Big-D Construction, an award-winning construction firm with regional offices in Idaho Falls and Jackson, Wyoming, has been nationally certified by Great Place to Work.
The certification is based “entirely on what current employees say in an anonymous survey about their experience working at Big-D Construction,” a company news release said. This year, 94% of Big-D Construction employees said it is a great place to work — 59% higher than the average U.S. company, the release said.
Great Place to Work certification is the “only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work, in the release.
