Albertsons customer donation programhelps Red Cross provide disaster relief
Albertsons and Safeway stores across the West and their customers are teaming up with the American Red Cross this month to raise money for disaster relief.
Through Aug. 21, Albertsons customers have a convenient way to donate to the Red Cross at the cash register as they pay for their groceries, a Red Cross news release said.
A similar program last summer raised more than $138,600 to help Red Cross prepare for and respond to disasters, the release said. The Red Cross of Idaho and Montana has responded to 440 disasters across the two states in the past year, including wildfires, flooding and home fires.
Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce lunch and learn is Wednesday
Wednesday’s Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch and learn will address marketing to college students.
The event, which runs from noon to 1:30 p.m. at The Avenues, 859 S. Yellowstone Highway, will cover topics such as social media, rules and regulations of advertising on the Brigham Young University-Idaho campus, marketing techniques from the point of view of a student, and the creation of on-the-spot marketing plans for individual businesses, a chamber news release said.
Attendees are asked to arrive at 11:45 a.m. to get food and network before the speakers start presenting. Lunch is $10. For tickets go to tinyurl.com/Rexburg-LandL.
Speakers include:
— Brett Sampson: BYU-Idaho public affairs director
— Stephanie Tarnasky: Olive Ave owner
— Brian Epperson: Target River owner
— Kiley Lee: BYU-Idaho communication student
Premier Technology to mark expansion with ceremony
Premier Technology Inc. will host a celebration of its recent facility expansion at 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 14 at 1858 W. Bridge Road in Blackfoot.
Doors open promptly at 3:30. Refreshments and a facility tour will follow the ceremony, which starts promptly at 3:45.
Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce Aug. 14 forum addresses education
Geoffrey Thomas, Ph.D., superintendent of Madison School District 321, will be the presenter at the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s Aug. 14 forum.
Thomas’ topic will be “Public Education: Cornerstone of our Democracy.” Lunch is available for $10 and the event starts at noon in the Chamber Conference Room, 167 W. Main St., suite 2.
For lunch, RSVP to 208-356-5700 or email info@rexburgchamber.com.
Idaho Falls Chamber Out of the Box lunch is today
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Out of the Box Networking Lunch runs from noon to 1 p.m. today at the Pinecrest Event Center, North Ballroom, 560 E. Anderson St.
The lunches provide “chamber members and guests the opportunity to engage and network with each other, learn about local businesses, and connect with potential clients and customers that will move their businesses forward,” a chamber news release said. They are held on the first Tuesday of each month.
Lunch is $15. For tickets, go to tinyurl.com/aug-outofbox.
Young Professionals Network to hold free BBQ on Aug. 13
The Young Professionals Network of Idaho Falls will host a free barbecue from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at Civitan Park.
The event’s featured guest is Zak Warren, clinical director, Pearl Health Clinic.
The Young Professionals Network of Idaho Falls started in January 2008 as an outreach program of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, a chamber news release said. The group provides “career-minded young professionals with opportunities to develop socially, professionally and civically,” the release said.
For information, call 208-523-1010.