Three Idaho Falls companies were among two dozen Gem State businesses ranked on the Inc. 5000 of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for 2023.
Companies on the list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022, the Inc. 5000 website said. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They also must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2022, the website said. The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million, the website said. Growth rates used to determine rankings were calculated to four decimal places.
Stukent, a software company providing digital courseware for high schools and higher education, made the list for the sixth-straight year, ranking 3,500. In 2018, the company saw its highest ranking of 268. Stukent reported a three-year growth rate of 142%.
Stukent, which was founded in 2014, has been used by nearly 11,000 instructors in 80 countries, its website said. For information, go to stukent.com.
Blue Phoenix Branding, a promotional products company specializing in apparel and printing, came in ranked 3,116 with a three-year growth rate of 166%.
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its annual Distinguished Under 40 awards.
The awards are “designed to honor and celebrate the extraordinary achievements of young business professionals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact in their respective industries,” a chamber news release said.
The nominees must be under 40 years old and “be committed to accomplishing great things in their education, careers and community,” a chamber email said. Nominations must include a description of why the nominee should win.
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold the following ribbon-cutting ceremony in September:
• Signature Party & Events, noon, Sept. 1, 6025 S. Yellowstone Highway
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The business briefs report on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.
