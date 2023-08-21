Open sign for Shoptalk online
Three Idaho Falls companies were among two dozen Gem State businesses ranked on the Inc. 5000 of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for 2023.

Companies on the list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022, the Inc. 5000 website said. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They also must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2022, the website said. The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million, the website said. Growth rates used to determine rankings were calculated to four decimal places.


