January YPN Lunch & Learn features entrepreneur The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Network’s January Lunch & Learn features Elias Trejo, owner of HomeSmart Premier Realty,
Trejo has been an entrepreneur for 16 years. He will share lessons he’s learned through his own failures and watching those in his industries succeed and fail, according to a chamber announcement.
The event will be held from noon to 1:30 on Thursday at 1025 S. Ammon Road.
Among the topics being discussed are:
• Does work-life balance exist?
• Can you have a great family life and grow your business?
• Can you grow your business through the trials that life brings?
• And how adding intention into your business and life can help you achieve what you want in your personal life and business.
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold the following ribbon-cutting ceremonies in January:
• Comparian Insurance, noon, Tuesday, Jan 10, 950 Pier View Drive, Suite A.
• Clean Juice, noon, Jan 30, 3337 Valencia Drive.
Submit newsSubmit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The business briefs report on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.
