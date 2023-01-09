Open sign for Shoptalk online
Getty Images

January YPN Lunch & Learn features entrepreneur The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Network’s January Lunch & Learn features Elias Trejo, owner of HomeSmart Premier Realty,

Trejo has been an entrepreneur for 16 years. He will share lessons he’s learned through his own failures and watching those in his industries succeed and fail, according to a chamber announcement.


